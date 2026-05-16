Temporary rate increase for RG&E & NYSEG customers coming in June

via News10NBC

The New York State Department of Public Service has approved a temporary rate increase for RG&E and NYSEG customers while they work on a bigger plan for rates in the future.

The average residential RG&E customer will see their bill go up by 2.9% for electric delivery and 1.2% for gas delivery. NYSEG customers will see rates go up by just 0.2% on the electric side of their bill and 1.7% for gas delivery.

Both utilities asked for way higher increases and they still may get them. The negotiation process is still ongoing with state regulators, so the Public Service Commission approved these increases on a temporary basis.

Customers will see these rate hikes on their next bill, starting June 1.