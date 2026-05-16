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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
State & Nation

Temporary rate increase for RG&E & NYSEG customers coming in June

May 16, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

via News10NBC
The New York State Department of Public Service has approved a temporary rate increase for RG&E and NYSEG customers while they work on a bigger plan for rates in the future.

The average residential RG&E customer will see their bill go up by 2.9% for electric delivery and 1.2% for gas delivery. NYSEG customers will see rates go up by just 0.2% on the electric side of their bill and 1.7% for gas delivery.

Both utilities asked for way higher increases and they still may get them. The negotiation process is still ongoing with state regulators, so the Public Service Commission approved these increases on a temporary basis.

Customers will see these rate hikes on their next bill, starting June 1.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.