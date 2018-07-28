Trolls and snowflakes: Once-stuffy DC embraces tough slang

By Anne Flaherty

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) The House speaker dismissed the actions of a U.S. president as merely “trolling.” And the nation’s attorney general knocked America’s university students as a bunch of sensitive “snowflakes.”

These terms are hardly new. But President Donald Trump’s presence in Washington has fundamentally changed how politicians are talking in this once-stuffy town that long prided itself on civility and decorum.

A look at the latest political slang making the rounds:

TROLLING

Trolling refers to the practice of incessantly posting nasty words or images online as a way of provoking one’s opponents.

It’s what U.S. intelligence agencies have accused the Russian government of doing on social media leading up to the 2016 election. And it’s what Trump does on Twitter when he posts repeatedly about “Crooked Hillary” Clinton and “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer.”

That’s why “trolling” was an interesting choice of words by House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday when he was asked about Trump’s plan to revoke the security clearances from top former national security officials who criticize the president. (Officials often keep their security clearances active in case their expertise is needed later by their successors or future employers.) “I think he’s trolling people, honestly,” Ryan told reporters with a slight shrug.

Ryan picked up on the fact that the president’s threat achieves exactly the same goal as online trolling _ goading one’s critics to lure them into a public spat and shift debate to a topic of his choosing.

And while this might seem obvious considering Trump’s Twitter feed,