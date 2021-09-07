Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 7th 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

WNY counties: Staff vaccine mandate could have ‘catastrophic’ consequences

by WayneTimes.com
September 7, 2021

Mass resignations.

Reduced beds.

Patients with no place to go.

New Yorkers will be contending with a crisis come Sept. 27 when the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect, according to a letter from officials representing 10 Rochester-area counties.

13WHAM has obtained a letter signed by leaders of Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties to Gov. Kathy Hochul and state health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on Sept. 1, imploring them to modify the vaccine requirement.

Monroe County was not listed on the letter.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Aug. 16 that all healthcare workers, including staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and adult care settings, must be vaccinated by Sept. 27.

The county leaders say while they support vaccinations, the mandate, as it stands now, will lead to dire consequences. They say some health care facilities have already seen a large number of resignations, affecting patient care. If resignations keep up, some of the facilities may need to reduce their number of beds by one-third, they said. Nursing homes will be forced to discharge patients; hospitals won’t be able to discharge patients to nursing homes.

“The potential mass exodus of healthcare staff in late September, coming several weeks after children return to school, coupled with the continued increase in COVID-19 cases across the state caused by the proliferation of the Delta variant is a recipe for crisis throughout the entire healthcare system,” the letter reads.

They write that the state should consider allowing for a weekly, or more frequent testing alternative to vaccination.

Increasing the number of vaccinations is critical, they say, but “we cannot continue on a path that threatens the very viability of our entire healthcare system in the pursuit of these goals.”

“Why don’t we just have people test out that aren’t vaccinated on a regular basis, as we were doing in Livingston County presently, trying to catch these upfront, versus having the potential predicament of having a mass staff exodus of these resignations and retirements across the health care system,” said Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said his county is not in the same position as the other counties.

“Right now, we don’t see a catastrophic outcome of this in terms of having to close patient beds. That’s just not our situation, but it’s going to be different in different counties,” he said. 

This is a developing story. Visit our news partners at 13wham.com for the latest details.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Anderson, Devyn M. Merritt

ONTARIO: On September 3, 2021, Devyn passed away at age 31. She is survived by her parents, Lance and Karen Merritt; sister, Brittany Merritt; husband, Taylor Anderson; other extended family members. Devyn was a well-known young woman in the Genesee Valley due to her interest in Eventing. Her participation in horse sports started at the […]

Read More
Rice, Sr., William Deo

ROSE: Age 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 04, 2021, at Demay Living Center. He was born in Hammondsport, March 16, 1930, son of the late Charles Rice, and Genevieve Brown Rice. He was honorably discharged from the Army after serving in the Korean Conflict. After retiring from Kodak as a supervisor he enjoyed working […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square