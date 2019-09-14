Breaking/Featured
127 animals seized from Ontario residence
State Troopers out of Williamson were dispatched to a call of loose dogs killing chickens at 7272 Ontario Center Road in the Town of Ontario on Tuesday (9/10). The Troopers discovered numerous animals and deplorable conditions at the residence. One Trooper witnessed a lab running about with parts of a chicken hanging out of its jaws.
After obtaining a search warrant on Tuesday (9/10) at noon State Police, along with Animal Control Officers Mark Plyter and Robert Howard, began seizing 98 chickens, 11 ducks, 11 dogs, 5 cats and two rabbits, in what was described as several hours of working in squalor.
Chickens were found on the property totally torn up and many of the animals suffered from neglect and without proper sustenance.
The chickens, ducks and rabbits were taken to Cracker Box Palace farm Animal Haven on Shaker Road in Alton. The dogs and cats were taken to the Humane Society of Wayne County.
On Friday (9/13) afternoon State Police Investigators arrested Dawn M. Keith, age 51, for one count of Animal Abuse. She was released on an appearance ticket for Town of Ontario Court on October 8.
The house was deemed unlivable due to the trash, animal feces and odor. “You could smell the house when you pulled up it. When you got up to the house it was too much to handle,” commented one Trooper.Ironically, even though she had all her dogs taken away, on Thursday, Troopers stopped a vehicle Keith was operating for a cell phone violation. “She had another dog in the vehicle with her,” said a Trooper.
