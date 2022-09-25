17 year-old kills 19 year-old in Williamson

State Police responded to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson for the report of a stabbing on Friday (9/16) around 7:45 p.m.

When Troopers arrived, it was discovered that Arthur C. Edick, age 19, was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Edick’s name was released after the family was notified early Wednesday morning. State Police questioned several people at the residence. They told police a 17 year-old ran from the Ridge Road home.

A call from the occupants of 6356 Marion East Williamson Road, stating the boy was discovered in their home after a commotion then fled, led to an arrest.

State Police charged a 17-year-old suspect with Second-Degree Murder. He was also charged with Second-Degree Burglary for entering the Marion East Williamson home, after being released from Rochester General Hospital.

He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing.

Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco said the 17 year-old is being defended by a public defender and the case will be reviewed

Unlike in the past where a decision could be made to charge a 17 year-old as an adult, New York State raised the age of criminal responsibility to 18 years of age, ensuring that young people in New York who commit non-violent crimes receive the intervention and evidence-based treatment they need. By October 2019, New York no longer automatically prosecuted 16- and 17-year-olds as adults.

Under the ‘Raise the Age’ law in New York State, all 16-year-olds (effective October 1, 2018), and all 17-year-olds (effective October 1, 2019), charged with felony offenses are treated as Adolescent Offenders (AO).

This means that the cases start in the Youth Part of the Supreme or County Court. Youth Part Judges are Family Court Judges. Cases can be transferred to the Family Court, where the child will be treated as a Juvenile Delinquent.

Adolescent Offenders who stay in the Youth Part are treated as adults, but, at sentencing, the Judge will consider the child’s age when deciding the appropriate sentence. Adolescent Offenders have access to intervention services and programs.

The same goes for Adolescent Offenders who are charged with violent felonies who can also be sent to the Family Court unless the charges include any of the following:

• the defendant displayed a firearm or deadly weapon (in this case a knife)

• the defendant caused significant physical injury

• the defendant engaged in unlawful sexual conduct

Violent felony cases involving any of these three elements must remain in the Youth Part unless the District Attorney consents to removal to Family Court.

The 17 year-old was arraigned in Youth Court and remanded to Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center with no bail.

The law also stated that young people will no longer be permitted to be housed in adult facilities or jails. They are to be placed in a specialized juvenile detention facility certified by the State Office of Children and Family Services, in conjunction with the State Commission of Correction.

Individuals who have been crime-free for ten years after serving a sentence will be able to apply for the sealing of previous criminal convictions. Individuals who were convicted of two or more felonies, a sex offense, violent felony, or other serious felonies will not be eligible to have their records sealed. When the law was enacted, New York was one of only two states that automatically prosecuted 16 and 17-year-olds as adults.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Police, and the investigation is continuing.