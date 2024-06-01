1909 Browniekar arrives back in Newark

After a year-long endeavor, a rare piece of history is returning to Newark.

A fully restored 1909 Browniekar is now in the hands of the Newark-Arcadia Museum thanks to a fundraising effort that began back in May 2023.

Built on Seigrist St. in Newark, N.Y. from 1908-1910, The Browniekar cycle car was “a toy designed for harmless sport and amusement of the young folks," but was nevertheless, a real automobile. Manufactured by the Omar Motor Company, a subsidiary of the Mora Motor Car Co. of Newark, the car is equipped with a single-cylinder 3½ horsepower 4-stroke engine and sits on a 66" wheel-base.

The Newark-Arcadia Historical Society launched a fundraiser in May 2023 to purchase one of only three remaining Browniekars. Donors helped to raise $24,000 to cover the cost of the car and transport fees from it’s former home in Washington State.

The Browniekar arrived at the museum on Friday, May 24th. Bill’s Auto Works of Ohio transported the car. It was moved into the museum where a special area has been created for it to be on permanent display, along with Mora Motor Car Company photos, memorabilia and various rare artifacts.

The car was previously in a private collection and has been fully restored to “museum ready” condition. This child’s car has an undeniable charm that will captivate auto enthusiasts, local history buffs, Newark residents and the many who visit the Newark-Arcadia Museum for years to come.

The Browniekar was developed by Billy Bridsall, the engineer of the Mora four and six-cylinder automobiles built in Newark on Hoffman Street from 1906 to 1911. The original purchase price for a Browniekar was just $175.00.

On Saturday, June 8th, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., a very special unveiling of the newly acquired Browniekar will take place alongside an open house. There will be refreshments served throughout the day, according to Chris Davis, Director of the Newark-Arcadia Museum. Among those attending will be members of the Mora family from Ohio, and several N-AHS members from Pennsylvania.

The Newark-Arcadia Museum is open Saturdays, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. (all year), and on Wednesdays, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. during July & Aug.

The museum is also open by request at other times. You may call 315-331-6409, or email arcadiahistory@gmail.com, or check their website at newarkarcadiamuseum.org for more info.