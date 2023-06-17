Powered by Dark Sky
June 17th 2023, Saturday
  SUN 18
  MON 19
  TUE 20
  WED 21
  THU 22
  FRI 23
21 Wayne County residents scooped up in take-down of major drug network

by WayneTimes.com
June 17, 2023

The investigation initially focused on drug sales in Wayne County that centered around Michael Danzey and his brother, Terrance Raggs. Danzy and Raggs were the primary sources of cocaine and distributed to a network of customers throughout Wayne County.  

Police soon realized and identified three interconnected groups that were responsible for drug sales that spread throughout Monroe, Cayuga, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, and Yates counties. 

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff also investigated a shooting that took place at the Iroquois Hotel, 14 Franklin Street in Lyons on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. The victim was administered first aid by arriving deputies and they continued to do chest compressions until the arrival of the Lyons Town Ambulance and Wayne County ALS Members. The victim was then transported by Lyons Ambulance to a landing zone at Newark Wayne Hospital, then to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. 

Investigators uncovered that Danzey was the shooter in that incident. He attempted to murder an individual that he believed was stealing from him. The individual sustained multiple serious injuries as a result of the shooting, but ultimately survived.

The victim was not cooperative, nor were any of the witnesses.  It was not until quite some time later into the drug investigation that the evidence against Danzey came out.  Intimidation was a factor that worked for Danzey for a while, but even those who choose to become involved with the criminal element can only take so much before they decide to cooperate.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Danzey asked his brother, Raggs, to conceal evidence from law enforcement. In addition to charges related to drug trafficking, Danzey is also being charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Raggs is being charged with Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree.

Aaron Sweeney and Ryan Faniel were two other central figures who sold cocaine and oxycodone in Wayne, Monroe, and Ontario counties. As the investigation developed, it was further revealed that Sweeney was also sourcing drugs from individuals in Rochester.

All together the investigation led to the arrest of 21 Wayne County residents:

Tyrone Berry, age 41, Lyons  

Derrick Brown, age 39, Lyons,

James Butler, age 76, Newark

Michael Danzey, age 38, Sodus

Ryan Faniel, age 35, Palmyra

Romanis Glanton, age 44, Newark

Karmalus Herrington, 48, Newark

Alicia Lannon, age 34, Palmyra

Daniel Littles, age 35, Lyons

Christina Martin, age 44, Newark

Brooke Miner, age 5, Newark

Jamaal Moody, age 32, Newark

Andrea Parker, age 51, Palmyra

Terrance Raggs, age 45, Sodus

Tyquail Raggs, age 24, Sodus

Matthew Simmons, age 38, Lyons 

Amber Streeter, age 35, Newark

David Sweeney, age 44, Macedon

Richard Taft, age 36, Lyons 

Victoria Tandle, age 25, Lyons

Brandon Williams, age 30, Savannah

Besides charges against Danzy and Raggs, all charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree: Intent to Perform a Class A Felony-Drug Sales.

The complete story of the  take-down of Major Narcotics Trafficking Ring and defendants in the Finger Lakes Region can be found on Page C5.

