25 years later: Whatever became of the Kosovo refugee families of Macedon/Palmyra?

Twenty five years ago, Catholic Family Services put word out to the religious community asking for help in sponsoring a family from Kosovo, applying for asylum.

It was a time when atrocities were being committed in their home country, and the killing of an estimated 10,356 Kosovo Albanian civilians was reported, at the hands of paramilitary groups. The former Balkan province of Kosovo was undergoing a form of ethnic cleaning - home were burned and people were killed.

When an ecumenical group of volunteers from - St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, First Baptist Church of Macedon, Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, St. Ann’s and St. Gregory’s Catholic churches - were presented with sponsoring a Kosovo family. The group stepped up. It soon was learned that the family who sought asylum and a home, was actually three families - brothers and their families, who had lived close to one another in Kosovo and were desperate to stay together.

When the Emmerllahu families arrived, they numbered 23 with 16 children, ages 18 and under, including a 2-1/2 month old baby, born in a Macedonia refugee camp just before they were flown out to their sponsored homes in America.

The consortium of church members, made it happen. The initial set up, was a space in the basement of the Baptist Church in Macedon, while the support group rushed to set up living quarters at 54 Main Street, owned by the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. One family stayed in the Macedon home and the two others were housed in Palmyra, close to each other. Each family had a support team.

The family included three brothers: Naser and Fatime Emmerllahu and their 5 children: Alban, Albana, Adelina, Arber and Shkendie.

Another brother Sabre Emmerllahu and his wife Ramize (Sabre died in 2004) and their children are Mimoza, Merita, Faton, Lirika, Donika, and Vjosa.

The third brother was Abdurahman Emmerllahu who came with his wife Nexhmije and their children: Samet, Fitnete, Hanife, Veseli, Samire, Qazim and Miranda.

With the actual anniversary date arriving soon (July 29th), their former sponsors and teachers wondered what had become of them.

“We were lucky to be here! It has been life changing or us since we arrived and nothing could have been better, We love our lives, " said Alban Emmerllahu when contacted this week.

With the help of Rita Goebert, the publicity representative for the families when they arrived 25 years ago, some of the family history from that time until now can be reported.

What transpired since 1999?

All but one family member came with no English language skills. Alban recalls that they almost missed their flight from JFK airport to Rochester because they could not figure out how to ask for directions to the proper terminal.

All family members became U.S. citizens in 2005.

Samire married and has since moved back to Macedonia. The remainder of the family member are still in the Macedon/Palmyra area and Victor and Farmington.

Arber graduated from St. John Fisher College with a degree in Finances and Accounting and works for Enterprise Mobility which is the Car Rental company.

All of the children went through the Palmyra-Macedon school system and graduated.

Both Naser and Fatime are celebrating 25 years of working for PacTiv in Canandaigua, one of the companies that first gave them work (It was Huntsman Corp. back then).

Their son Alban works in Rochester for the United States Postal Service delivering mail. He averages 9 miles a day in the East Avenue, Park Ave, Oxford St. Area and loves his job. His wife has been in US since they married, arriving here 3-3-2015. He met her when he went back to Kosovo on vacation. She works at CVS in Macedon in a supervisory position equivalent to being Night manager. Fatima also works at PacTiv at comes over to be with Alban’s 3 children until he gets home. They all really appreciate the opportunities they have had.

They are all US citizens and serious about exercising their right to vote. Rita said "We talked about the border situation and Alban said they had applied for his wife’s sister to come even for a visit but she was denied."

Abdurahham and his family are back in Kosovo for the summer since he is 79 and retired. Abdurahham and Nexhmije who is 68, have a son Samire who lives in Macedonia. They have a total of 12 grandchildren. Two of their 7 children are not married. Sabre’s family had 6 children and 12 grandchildren, but 2 of the 6 are not married yet. His wife now lives on Race Street in Macedon. His daughter Vjosa is in the Pharmacy field. His daughter Lirika is a Naturalist Pharmacists working in the labs in Farmington. Naser’s children have given them 10 grandchildren so far. Each of his daughters have had a set of twins which are 9 year old boys for Albana and 8 year old girls for Adelena who also has 10 year old and 5 year old boys. Albans three were born in 2016, 2019 and 2021. His wife uses the American name of Sparky but her birth name is Shkendie.

Alban and Arber Emmerllahu would like to have a Thank You celebration this Fall to include the volunteers who supported their families in settling here, including the education folks. Those who were part of that group are asked to get in touch with Rita Goebert, who will help coordinate the efforts. Her email is rgoeber3@hotmail.com.