$38 Million canalside development moves forward in Town of Macedon

A Monroe County developer has begun construction on a brand new luxury apartment complex on Canandaigua Road in Macedon. Located between Bullis Park and the Erie Macedon Landing, the 138 unit project looks to bring canalside living to Wayne County. Comprised of one, two and three bedroom apartments complete with a 7,000 square foot community center, the new development plans to open in spring of 2026.

Harbor Point, developed by Victor-based Pride Mark Homes, has been years in the making. Erie Macedon Landing owner Brian Keenan tells The Times “We’re incredibly excited to finally kick off this unique development after more than five years of navigating approvals and overcoming challenges like inflation and rising interest rates.”

Keenan says the new development perfectly compliments the marina and that the new community “Combines natural beauty with top-tier amenities.” Keenan says residents will enjoy direct access to walking and biking paths, kayaking on the canal, and tennis or pickleball courts just steps from their front door.

“We believe Harbor Point will perfectly complement the marina. Residents will enjoy kayak launching and fishing access, and boaters can conveniently dock just outside their front doors. In turn, marina guests will have the opportunity to enhance their experience by adding an amenities membership that includes access to the Harbor Point clubhouse and pool. We’re confident both communities will thrive by being located side by side.”

Macedon Town Engineer Scott Allen says he too is optimistic about the project. “We are excited to have a high caliber Developer like Pridemark Homes develop the Marina Property, which has been in planning since the original construction and development of the Marina itself.”

A flurry of activity can be seen on-site, with dozens of work trucks hauling out dirt early last week to prepare the site. Ironically, another Pride Mark project in Webster needed fill, so all the excess earth is headed that way.

The developers are seeking sales and tax exemptions for the project, which Wayne County’s IDA would still need to approve.

This all comes as the Town of Macedon has received over $4.5 million in grant funds for seven downtown-improvement projects through the NY Forward program. Governor Kathy Hochul saying the projects offer an opportunity to further connect the area to new housing, public spaces, businesses, tourist attractions.

The 7 Macedon NY Forward Projects include:

Revitalize the Former Village Hall to Relocate Ambulance Services Downtown ($1,250,000): Renovate the former Village Hall building to be the new downtown headquarters for ambulance services in order to improve response times.

Create a Residential Campus at 2 West Street ($920,000): Construct new townhouse units to expand downtown housing options and grow the 2 West Street property into a larger residential campus with a variety of housing types and price-points.

Redevelop 103 Main Street as a Mixed-Use Downtown Anchor ($915,000): Redevelop the building at 103 Main Street into a downtown anchor, with a mix of uses including loft-style apartments and a ground-floor retail space for a food and beverage tenant.

Enhance Recreational Facilities at Gravino Park ($740,000): Expand recreational opportunities and amenities at Gravino Park to encourage increased utilization and diversify programming options.

Establish a Downtown Small Project Grant Fund ($450,000): Create a matching grant fund to support smaller scale improvements and renovations that will enhance properties and businesses throughout the NY Forward Area.

Activate 90 Main Street to Bring Auto Service Downtown ($125,000): Complete the final phase of facade improvements and renovations to allow 90 Main Street to re-open as an auto repair shop after years of vacancy.

Revitalize the Masonic Block B&B with a New Restaurant ($100,000): Fit-out the ground floor of the bed & breakfast at 96-98 Main Street to support the needs of a future cafe or restaurant tenant in order to activate this currently vacant space with a new business.

Town of Macedon Supervisor Kim Leonard saying of the grants “Our town and business owners are ‘Shovel-Ready’ to make the most of this incredible opportunity. All recipients appreciate Governor Hochul for entrusting Macedon to ‘invigorate and enliven downtowns in New York’s smaller and rural communities.”

For more information on the Harbor Point development including initial pricing and updated timelines, visit their website at harborpointny.com.