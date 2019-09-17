Powered by Dark Sky
October 10th 2020, Saturday
by WayneTimes.com
September 17, 2019

Ontario/Wayne Sheriff’s Offices searching for convenience store robber

Please do not panic. The Times received numerous calls concerning the possibility of an armed man loose in the Montezuma Street area in Lyons, Tuesday morning/afternoon. In reality, the Wayne County Sheriff’s office was aiding the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office in locating Brandon A. Burgess, age 28, of Lyons.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson reported that a suspect from the Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th  at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the Town of Phelps has been identified as Burgess.

This is an active investigation and the above named subject is believed to be armed and dangerous. Subject could be in Lyons or northern Town of Phelps. If you know the whereabouts or have information regarding the subject please contact the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Phone (585) 394-4560 or Wayne County Sheriff’s Office  (315) 946-9711

