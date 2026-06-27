70 year-old Newark man beaten severely by neighbor

It all began on Monday, June 1, at approximately 5:45 pm, when the Village of Newark Police responded to the 300 Block of Siegrist Street for the report of a harassment. Officers spoke to the victim who stated that he was involved in a verbal altercation with a male.

At the time, the man told the victim, Johnny White, age 70, residing on Siegrist Street, that he was going to “kick his ass”, while using racial slurs. This was documented on a police report and the suspect remained unknown.

On Tuesday June 23, at approximately 4:48 pm, the Village of Newark Police again responded to the 300 Block of Siegrist Street for a report of a disturbance. Johnny White was beaten, and may have been attacked with a 2x4. Upon arrival, officers observed White with significant facial injuries, staggering about.

The investigation revealed that White and Brandon M. Watt, age 39, of Siegrist Street are known to each other as they reside in the same neighborhood.

Watt allegedly struck the victim from behind as White was retreating to the side yard of his residence. Watt then struck the victim several more times with a closed fist causing significant swelling to his face, fractured eye orbital, fractured nose, and a fractured lower jaw. The 2x4 was collected as evidence as it had splatters of blood on it.

After the victim was no longer sedated and interviewed on Wednesday, Newark Police discovered that Watt was the same suspect from the harassment that occurred on June 1.

After consultation with the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, the Watt was charged on Thursday (6/25 with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree; Endangering the Welfare of a Child, since police said his daughter was with him at the time of the assault.

Times news partner News10NBC’s reporter Erin Mahon spoke with the victim’s family. The assault left Johnny White with a broken nose, broken eye socket and stitches over his ears.

“I saw him laying in that bed, and I just...it just didn’t look real to be honest,” said Giavanna White Principio, White’s daughter.

Mahon spoke with two of White’s daughters. They stayed with White overnight, taking turns to check on him in the emergency department. They mentioned over a dozen family members and friends stopped by the hospital since it admitted White. They said Watt had been harassing their father for weeks.

“My father’s 70 years old. He did not deserve this. He will give you the shirt off his back. He goes to work everyday. He loves his animals. He loves his wife — they’ve been married more than 20 years. He’s lived in Newark for 18 years and nothing like this has ever happened to my father,” said Jewel Perkins, White’s daughter.

So far, police have also spoken with two witnesses, seen video evidence of the assault and spoken with Watt as part of their investigation. Watt was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and remanded to jail.

Records show Watt was also arrested in 2025 by Newark Village Police Watt was charged with Harassment in the Second Degree-Physical Contact.

It is alleged Watt tailgated a female victim for several miles, passed her, stopped vehicle in the middle of the road, got out and struck the woman in the face causing pain and redness.

In that road rage case, Witt pled guilty on November 5, 2025, with a one year conditional discharge.

On Thursday, White remained hospitalized in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Newark Chief Austin Gonzalez stated: "The Village of Newark Police Department was assisted immensely by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Milby and the entire Wayne County Sheriff’s Office have been an excellent partner agency."