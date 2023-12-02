8 year-old calls 911 for help after both parents overdose in Lyons

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (11/25) at 12:50 a.m. of a Town of Lyons man and woman following an investigation of an EMS call.

Aaron M. Foulkrod, age 33 and Jacqueline D. Perkins, age 33 of Phelps Street, in Lyons allegedly had used narcotics together and overdosed leaving an 8 year old child to contact 911 for help.

Foulkrod and Perkins were both charged with Endangering the Welfare of a child.

Both Perkins and Foulkrod were processed and transported to Wayne County Jail for CAP Court and released to appear in Lyons Court on the charge. A Court Order of Protection was requested on the child’s behalf.