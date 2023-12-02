Powered by Dark Sky
December 2nd 2023, Saturday
8 year-old calls 911 for help after both parents overdose in Lyons

by WayneTimes.com
December 2, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (11/25) at 12:50 a.m. of a Town of Lyons man and woman following an investigation of an EMS call. 

Aaron M. Foulkrod, age 33 and Jacqueline D. Perkins, age 33 of Phelps Street, in Lyons allegedly had used narcotics together and overdosed leaving an 8 year old child to contact 911 for help.

Foulkrod and Perkins were both charged with Endangering the Welfare of a child.

Both Perkins and Foulkrod were processed and transported to Wayne County Jail for CAP Court and released to appear in Lyons Court on the charge. A Court Order of Protection was requested on the child’s behalf.

Recent Obituaries

Conaway Jr., Oscar W.

LYONS: Oscar W. Conaway Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at his home in Lyons. Funeral Service are being planned for a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Oscar was born in Lyons, NY, on June […]

Forjone,  Jock

CLYDE: It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jock Forjone. Jock passed peacefully on November 9,2023 at Newark-Wayne Hospital after a hard-fought battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Born July 26, 1946, to Lorenzo and Leona (Kent) Forjone. Jock played football for Clyde and then joined the US Navy where he served on […]

