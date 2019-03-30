93-year old veteran awarded long overdue high school diploma by Williamson Class of 2019

Good things come to those who wait.

Starford W. “Star” Steinhoff did not wait to serve his county in 1944, when soldiers were needed for World War II. He was drafted right out of his junior class. He subsequently did not receive his High School Diploma from Hutch Technical High School in Buffalo, where he attended.

At age 93, Mr. Steinhoff has lived a very full life…and after waiting 75 years, a “high school diploma” can be added to his many honors.

The Williamson Class of 2019 has stepped up, under a new program called “Operation Recognition”, and accepted Mr. Steinhoff into their ranks.

A ceremony, full of pomp and circumstance, at the Williamson High School auditorium on Thursday morning, March 28th, allowed his family, friends, School staff and fellow students to honor him.

Speaking for the Class of 2019, Irini Konstantinou welcomed Steinhoff to their senior class, and Class President Josh Bailey promised that “Star” would be included on the list of the Williamson Class of 2019 graduates on their official t-shirt, which he would be offered to wear proudly.

PFC Steinhoff, began his military career in 1944 when he was just 18. He had been held back due to illness and scarlet fever, so never actually got to complete his senior year. Starford served in the European theater, primarily in France, where he was an American liberator, with the 66th Infantry, proudly named the “Black Panthers”.

He earned these citations: Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory ribbon, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany).

On November 9th of last year, the Consulate General