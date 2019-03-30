Breaking/Featured
93-year old veteran awarded long overdue high school diploma by Williamson Class of 2019
Good things come to those who wait.
Starford W. “Star” Steinhoff did not wait to serve his county in 1944, when soldiers were needed for World War II. He was drafted right out of his junior class. He subsequently did not receive his High School Diploma from Hutch Technical High School in Buffalo, where he attended.
At age 93, Mr. Steinhoff has lived a very full life…and after waiting 75 years, a “high school diploma” can be added to his many honors.
The Williamson Class of 2019 has stepped up, under a new program called “Operation Recognition”, and accepted Mr. Steinhoff into their ranks.
A ceremony, full of pomp and circumstance, at the Williamson High School auditorium on Thursday morning, March 28th, allowed his family, friends, School staff and fellow students to honor him.
Speaking for the Class of 2019, Irini Konstantinou welcomed Steinhoff to their senior class, and Class President Josh Bailey promised that “Star” would be included on the list of the Williamson Class of 2019 graduates on their official t-shirt, which he would be offered to wear proudly.
PFC Steinhoff, began his military career in 1944 when he was just 18. He had been held back due to illness and scarlet fever, so never actually got to complete his senior year. Starford served in the European theater, primarily in France, where he was an American liberator, with the 66th Infantry, proudly named the “Black Panthers”.
He earned these citations: Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory ribbon, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany).
On November 9th of last year, the Consulate General
of France awarded Steinhoff the Legion of Honor distinction – France’s highest honor – for his part in the American liberation of France in World War II.
When the war ended, he spent several months at staging camps in France, until he was finally shipped home on February 8, 1946. At home, he returned to Buffalo and married his sweetheart, Marjorie at age 21 in the summer of 1947.
Starford moved to Williamson in 1997 after retiring from his family business “J. Steinhoff & Sons trucking company in Buffalo.
Two of his granddaughters, Jessica Craft and Joanna Alexander, who are teachers at Williamson high school, accompanied their grandfather on stage.
Williamson School District’s “Operation Recognition” – which allows certain veterans to earn high school diplomas if they left school without graduating, honored Steinhoff as their second recipient.
Earlier this month, Mr. Evan James VanEenyck, the owner of Grandpa’s Nursery and Garden Center in Williamson, was also awarded his high school diploma, at his business. It was presented to him by Superintendent Greg Macaluso.
