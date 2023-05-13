Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 13th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

A long overdue homecoming 

by WayneTimes.com
May 13, 2023

Ed Thomas of North Rose, never knew his Uncle John Thomas. First Lieutenant Thomas had served in the Army Air Corps during WWII  and lost his life in that war,  serving his country,

Over the years, Ed’s dad, George   (who served in the Marine Corps during WWII) mentioned his twin brother,  and said John was “the smart one.” 

Having only enough money back in the 1940s to send one of their sons to college, his parents sent John to attend  Cornell University for 2 years before he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1941. He graduated from Air Corps Advanced Flying School in the April of 1942.  

John’s plane was shot down during a bombing mission in Romania on August 1, 1943.  At first, he was listed as “Missing in Action”, but very soon, after reading over the pilot reports, John was declared dead.

The family were left without John’s body ever being identified and they were not able to bring him home to bury him.

That changed in 2018, when the division of the Army which strives to discover the identities of fallen soldiers, contacted a cousin of Ed’s and asked for a DNA sample to work on identifying WWII remains. In 2020, Ed Thomas, John’s nephew, was contacted for his DNA sample also.

Finally, in September of 2022, the family was informed that the Army had 100% positively identified those remains as 1st Lt. John Thomas. The family was told by Retired Colonel Jim Bell, that the Army would take care of claiming the remains, and flying the body home. They would also arrange and pay for his funeral. 

John Thomas will be buried with full military honors at the Rose Rural Cemetery in Rose NY. 

The public is invited to pay their respects to 1st Lt. Thomas and his family at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, NY. Calling hours at the funeral home will take place Friday, May 19 from 3-7 pm. The funeral will be Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 am followed by burial at Rose Cemetery. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Denner Jr., Raymond G.

WILLIAMSON: Raymond G. Denner Jr., 72, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Unity Hospital. Services are being planned for a later date. Mr. Denner was born in Watertown, NY, on September 17, 1950 the son of Raymond and Arlene Champion Denner Sr. For over 42 years, he worked for Mobil Chemical, Huntsman then […]

Read More
Sielawa, Jerry P. 

NEWARK: Jerry P. Sielawa, 78, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark.  Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Jerry was born in Canastota, NY on […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square