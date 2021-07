Arrested this afternoon by State Police out of Williamson was Cody Phillips, age 39 years of 3395 Wildflower Drive in Walworth.

He has been a Walworth Town Board member whose term expires 12/31/21. He is facing the following charges:

1. Endangering the Welfare of a Child

2. Course of Sexual Conduct Against A Child in the Second Degree-Two or More Acts/Child under the age of 11

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.