After 42 years, Newark’s David Christler will say good-bye to law enforcement

He was Newark born and bred. St. Michael’s Elementary School formed his early years, followed by four years at Newark High, graduating in 1966. From there, it was on to Rochester Institute of Technology to become a steady machinist for General Dynamics in Rochester.

Something changed, a friend, Dick Bornheimer, was killed while serving in Vietnam. Dave Christler made a 180º career change by enlisting in the Army Airborne Division. Somehow Dave served the first year of his Vietnam tour as a pathfinder, coming out unscathed, training as a pathfinder at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Upon his discharge, loving his military life, Christler again made a career switch, taking something called ‘Police Science’ at Monroe Community College. He decided to follow up that experience with a bachelors degree at Brockport State, but a State Police test and interview changed those plans.

On January 24, 1974, David Christler officially started his State Police career by attending the Academy in Albany. His military background prepared him for the grueling months ahead. Just before entering the State Police, David met Diane, the woman who would shape and guide his career choices and life for the next 42 years. They married in 1976, adding two daughters over the years.

It may be hard to believe looking at the calm, somewhat stoic on the outside man, with decades of crime in his background, but David, upon graduating from the State Police Academy, looked more like a high school student, than a rough and tumble trooper. So much in fact that his first assignment in Kingston, NY, was as an undercover student in a local high school.

Donning a long wig, since short hair was all Dave ever knew, the newbie trooper began classes. Christler, with books in hand, driving a rather beat-up AMC Javelin, told fellow students he failed a couple times and that was why he was able to drive a car.

By the first day he fit right in and bought marijuana, by the second day LSD. The quiet ‘narc’ was on his way. Within three weeks he had purchased everything the two main sellers in school could provide, but wanted more, claiming he was reselling his acquired drugs in the city.

A deal was made to meet Mr. Big, the main man in Woodstock that supplied the local school networks. State police wired Dave up, but the best laid plans failed to take into account the local hills. Still the 14 year-old and 8th grade contacts took Dave and made the contact with Mr. Big, with a revolver in his waistband, and $1000 was switched for 1000 hits of acid.

After the in-betweens were driven back home, warrants were obtained and in no time, ‘Mr. Big’, Arlie Finch, was caught at his house with myriad drugs, including a kilo of brown cocaine.

Finch received 25 years to life. Dave lost the wig, parents and students were upset that a ‘narc’ was necessary at their school. Dave was asked to give a talk at the school and upon finishing, found his car splattered with eggs, but his police career was off to a great start.

Within a year he was transferred back to the Newark barracks of the State Police, then on East Union Street in the Village. He studied for his sergeant’s test, passed and was transferred to Brockport in 1981 as a line sergeant.

Dave became a satellite sergeant, covering several stations, before becoming the commander in Williamson in 1982. By 1984 he was promoted to Zone Sergeant out of Henrietta and by 1986 was asked to set up a satellite State Police Academy in Brockport to accommodate the surge of recruitment the Governor, Mario Cuomo, wanted to bolster the State Police at the time.

From there, Dave became the Lieutenant Zone Commander in bath, NY, then transferring to Henrietta. A promotion to Captain during the infamous Shawcross murder spree in 1990, was followed by another promotion to Major in charge of Troop E, out of Canandaigua.

Another promotion to Lieutenant Colonel in 1997, meant a move to Albany, putting Dave in charge of uniform troopers statewide. His job included reporting to the Superintendent on manpower requests and generally on what is going on with the troops. He headed the 1999 Woodstock concert that included 700 troopers and 33 hours without sleep.

Christer became a full Colonel as Superintendent of Administration, which included everything under the sun, including the fleet, aviation, payroll and coordination of the budget. Under this heading, Christler took pride in showing the number crunchers the conditions of many of the existing barracks throughout the state, along with developing and designing 24 stations, including those for the thruway system.

In 2005 David retired from the State Police and spent the next three years in a partnership, developing the new 22,000 square foot DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) building in Pratsburg, NY.

The plan was to come back home to Newark, when David received the call. Then Newark Mayor Pete Blandino asked him if he had any interest in the job as police chief of the Newark Village Police?

Of course David would have to check with the New York DCJS (Department of Criminal Justice Services to see if the job would interfere with his retirement from the State Police. Also, a test was required to see if the former State Colonel would qualify for the job.

Until he reached the age of 65, Christler could only earn up to $29,900 in the Chief’s position, instead of the $130,000 offered. A deal was made to take the difference and spend it within the department itself, for better cars, refurbished quarters, updated computers.

David Christer will soon reach the age of 70 and another retirement looms. It will become official effective close of business, August 27, 2018. Hundreds of friends, family and former comrades are expected to stop in for well wishes to celebrate 10 years as the Newark Police Chief, 42 total years in law enforcement.

“I have loved working here in Newark. I have been working with a great bunch of people,” said the retiring Chief. He recalled some of the more notable cases in his years at the helm.

David found it amazing that Newark went 9 years without a homicide, then two last year, one in October of 2017 on Siegrist Street, the other the killing of a 17 year-old boy in an area adjacent to Perkins park on December 8, 2017. (See case update on Page C1)

There was the memorable, somewhat laughable attempted armed robbery of the OTB (Off Track Betting) in March of 2013.

A man and woman, with little planning and few actual details, rode a bus from Clyde to Newark early in the morning to commit the crime, only to discover the OTB center did not open until noon. They then spent several hours walking around the Village, before parking themselves in the Newark Library reading magazines.

They finally lost patience, knocking on the window of the OTB parlor at 11:30 a.m., urging the elderly woman inside to open the door. Once she complied the man pulled a gun on her and demanded money. At first she failed to notice, but when she finally did, she slapped the gun out of his hands and told him the money was in the safe and calmly walked to back towards the safe and right out the back door.

Flustered by the encounter, the dopey duo retreated back to the safety of the library, also failing to realize their plans coincided with the Newark Police shift change. Police officers swarmed the area and soon the two were in custody.

There was the case where the man was found frozen to the ground on East Union Street, taken to Newark Wayne Hospital with a 50º core body temperature. The staff worked on him for well over three hours using every body warming, resuscitation technique, all without success.

“Then, there was the case where the man drove his car into the canal. “You just can’t make some of this stuff up,” recalled the Chief.

Perhaps the most enjoyable times David remembered was working in the schools. “We have a great school district,” said the Chief.

Not one to simply sit and soak up the sun, David is weighing options for the future. Calls for his unique background are coming in daily. There could be some volunteering in his future.

David has promised his wife, Diane, travel, including an Alaskan cruise. After all, her life has been interrupted with many moves and late night calls over the decades.

Perhaps trips to see daughters, Amy, an attorney working for Social Security in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area, or Lauren, working for a landscaping design firm in Durham, North Carolina.