Aging in Wayne County

Making the right choice when it comes to living arrangements for you or a loved one can be overwhelming – no matter your age.

For seniors, that process can become an even more daunting task.

Assessing individual circumstances such as physical and mental health, lifestyle and budget are key to determining the most comfortable situation.

According to the New York State Office for the Aging, and perhaps common sense, most seniors prefer to grow older in their own homes. “Aging in place” as it is commonly referred to, can often be possible for many seniors thanks, in part, to family members, in-home caregivers and even advances in medical technology.

While it may be the obvious choice, many things can come in to play. The key is ensuring that a home properly accommodates the individual’s needs and oftentimes – and most importantly – has easy access to services and amenities.

We know younger generations favor walkability and more “urban” areas for their access to entertainment, restaurants as well as the overall sense of community.

It should likely come as no surprise that older Americans prefer the same things when deciding where to spend what could be the next several decades of their lives.

So, first: Who exactly is a senior these days?

That depends on whether you’re ordering off the early bird menu or applying for government benefits. However by most standards, age 65 or older is now considered a senior citizen in America.

According to 2017 census data (https://www.census.gov/popclock/), around 47 million senior citizens now live in the United States, a number that is expected to rise dramatically over the next 30-40 years.

That’s due to those often cited as “Baby Boomers” – those born between 1946-1964. There are approximately 108 million Boomers in our country. By 2030, every Boomer will be over the age of 65.

While the public shock over these numbers has seemed to fade over the past few years, the need for affordable and convenient senior housing has, and will continue to be, a growing concern for communities across the country.

Here, in Wayne County, there are about 22,200 residents over the age of 60. According to recent census data, about 45% of those individuals live alone.

If you’re one of those residents approaching retirement age, it may be time to start exploring your options.

Should you stay or should you go?

Start by looking at your current home. If you became unable to navigate stairs, what would your life there look like? Locally, there are a few programs available that can assist with some minor home modifications, if needed, for those who qualify.

Amy Haskins, Coordinator of Aging Services for the Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth, says there are many things to consider beyond indoor mobility.

“Help with chores or yard work is getting harder and harder to come by. There are aide services in the county, but seniors will often run into wait lists.”

Wayne County Aging and Youth has a list of agencies that report being able to serve county residents and also has resumes of individuals who are willing to be hired privately to do different aspects of care.

Unfortunately, this responsibility is often falling on friends and family members.

What about transportation?

While we now have grocery and prescription delivery in parts of Wayne County, some are still left wondering how to do all the normal things they’ve always done, once driving is no longer an option.

Here in Wayne County, WayneCAP has a volunteer driving program that will take seniors who don’t drive to medical appointments in and out of the county. However other things like rides to church or meeting with friends can still be a variable.

In addition to operating the Home Delivered Meals program and helping those with Medicare navigate their options, Haskins says her department has a variety of programs that may be able to assist local seniors.

Asked what the biggest issue facing seniors today is, Haskins said “Knowing where to go, who to call, and how to coordinate all of the services they may need – especially if they don’t have, or live far from their family supports. That is why our NY Connects program should be the first place you call for information – it is a clearinghouse of sorts for all kinds of long term care services and we can help you work through your specific situation to try to get you to the services and supports you need.” Resources include assistance with benefits applications, helping guide the transition between different levels of care as well as caregiver support and resources.

The department also holds different events and classes throughout the year that are open to the public.

Their Future Planning Conference, coming up in May, will talk about advance directives, wills, long term care funding, planning with dementia concerns, getting paperwork organized and more.

Ultimately, the decision on whether you or a loved one stays in their own home is one that takes time and planning, which is why it’s never too early to start assessing options.

For more information on programs available locally and help with your individual situation, contact Wayne County Aging & Youth via the NY Connects hotline at (315) 946-5624.

The Times will continue our Aging in Wayne County series with a look at options for seniors exploring their next step.