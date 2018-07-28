Alcohol fueled argument leads to death in Lyons

On Saturday (7/21), at approximately 5:30 p.m., State Police responded to a reported physical assault in progress at 43 Water Street in the Town of Lyons.

The preliminary investigation has revealed two men were in the rear parking lot of a local garage located at 43 Water Street when both men, familiar with each other, became involved in a physical altercation, sources indicated the men were reportedly arguing over alchol.

Witnesses at the scene observed an individual, later identified as Martin Smallwood, strike Camilo Robledowith his fist several times and then striking him with a 2×4 wooden board. Following interviews with Smallwood and witnesses, Smallwood was taken into custody without incident.