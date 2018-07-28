Breaking/Featured
Alcohol fueled argument leads to death in Lyons
On Saturday (7/21), at approximately 5:30 p.m., State Police responded to a reported physical assault in progress at 43 Water Street in the Town of Lyons.
The preliminary investigation has revealed two men were in the rear parking lot of a local garage located at 43 Water Street when both men, familiar with each other, became involved in a physical altercation, sources indicated the men were reportedly arguing over alchol.
Witnesses at the scene observed an individual, later identified as Martin Smallwood, strike Camilo Robledowith his fist several times and then striking him with a 2×4 wooden board. Following interviews with Smallwood and witnesses, Smallwood was taken into custody without incident.
Camilo R. Robledo, age 42, from Lyons, was transported to Newark-Wayne Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Martin C. Smallwood, age 32, from Lyons, was arrested and charged with Manslaughter First degree, a class “B” Felony and Assault First Degree, a class “B” felony. Smallwood was arraigned and remanded without bail with the case headed for Grand Jury.
The investigation is continuing. Both Smallwood and Robledo have criminal histories and well-known to police.