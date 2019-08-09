Alicia Keys and husband to turn empty Macedon Bldg. into Art/Music campus

The large, multi-building complex, located on a hill overlooking Route 31 in Macedon will soon change the Town forever.

The former Jindal Films building at 729 Route 31 has a proposal to host a new Art and Music Campus.

There had been some interest in the building previously, but another deal fell through. That was before a report of a helicopter flying over the building about a month ago. It was heard that the helicopter landed at the Canandaigua Airport and a limousine took an unidentified man to the Macedon building. At the time, the man claimed the complex was perfect and just what he/they were looking for.

Nothing happened until a week ago, when Macedon Engineer Scott Allen said the paperwork landed on his desk. “We hit the lottery”, exclaimed Allen. It was then that Scott learned the unidentified man was Kasseem Dean, professionally known as Swizz Beatz, the husband of singer Alicia Keys.

The New York City couple had been searching for a campus property with enough room to establish a performing Arts Center, Music Campus, Recording Studios and Art Exhibit Hall.

The sale of the 110 acre, with three buildings and 200,000 square foot of space in the three buildings is expected to close within the next two weeks. No final purchase price was released.

The couple is expected to tour the site within a few weeks. They are currently unavailable due to their anniversary outing.

According to Scott, future plans including adding a dormitory for attending students. He also added that this move will undoubtedly bring more development for the area, perhaps making Macedon a ‘Hip Hop’ destination.

Next steps, following the presentation to the Town Board of Thursday night would include consultation with the Planning Board and addressing any zoning concerns. Supervisor Sandy Pagano commented about the possible positive impact to the local business community should make this project be successful.

The Dean Collection, founded by Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Alicia Keys, is a contemporary, family art collection focused on the support of living artists. In addition to being custodians of great artworks, TDC develops platforms that encourage progress in all facets of artistic practice.

READ THE FULL STORY IN TOMORROW’S ISSUE OF THE TIMES OF WAYNE COUNTY

(on stands Saturday 8/10/19)