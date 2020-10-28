Amber alert in Orleans County - Child Abduction

UPDATE

AMBER ALERT CANCELLED 3:30 PM 10/28/20 - CHILD HAS BEEN

FOUND SAFE. Two suspects still at large.

****************************************************

An Amber Alert was issued by the Orleans County Sheriff's Office for a missing 2-month-old child at 2:20 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Police are investigating a report of a child abduction that happened at 4287 Manning Road in Holley, NY around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The child, Natalie R. Huntington is a white female, approximately 2-months-old with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 20 inches.

A car seat with a pink cover was taken with the child

Police say the suspect, Kevin A. Huntington, Jr., of Newark NY, is a white male, approximately 16-years-old with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

A female suspect is identified as Alyssa M. Bel, 15, is a white female, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

Police say the child was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

You are asked to call 911 if you know the whereabouts of the victim or suspects.