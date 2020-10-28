Amber alert in Orleans County - Child Abduction

An Amber Alert was issued by the Orleans County Sheriff's Office for a missing 2-month-old child at 2:20 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
Police are investigating a report of a child abduction that happened at 4287 Manning Road in Holley, NY around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The child, Natalie R. Huntington is a white female, approximately 2-months-old with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 20 inches.
A car seat with a pink cover was taken with the child
Police say the suspect, Kevin A. Huntington, Jr., of Newark NY, is a white male, approximately 16-years-old with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
A female suspect is identified as Alyssa M. Bel, 15, is a white female, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 126 pounds.
Police say the child was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.
You are asked to call 911 if you know the whereabouts of the victim or suspects.
ONTARIO: Philip passed away on October 23, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 72. He was born in Lyons, NY to the late Cecil and Lerneda McMullen. Philip was predeceased by his brother, Christopher McMullen and sister, Linda Banzon. Philip grew up in Sodus Point, NY and enjoyed spending time by the Lake […]
PALMYRA, FORMERLY OF WEST WEBSTER: Monday, October 26, 2020, age 83. She leaves her husband of 63 years, Robert; daughters, Kathleen Gutberlet (Peter Maslyn) and Susan (David) Hutton; grandchildren, Michael and Andrew (Abbie) Hutton; great-granddaughter, Ava Ann Hutton; sister, Jonie Compson; niece and nephews, Barbara Twist, Bob Carroll and Tom Stauffer; Bacon family cousins. She […]