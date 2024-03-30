Powered by Dark Sky
March 31st 2024, Sunday
×
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Anonymous tip leads to starving Blood Hound

by WayneTimes.com
March 30, 2024

Palmyra Village Police received an anonymous call on February 29, that lead to the discovery of an emaciated Blood Hound at an apartment on Johnson Road in Palmyra.

The apartment resident and dog owner, Amanda Steen, age 24, refused to allow police into her apartment, but produced the dog in the apartment hallway. The one year-old female dog, named Athena, was seized, along with several cats in the apartment. The cats were not in bad health, but police indicated there was a pungent smell emanating from the residence

Athena was taken to the Humane Society of Wayne County, along with the cats, for veterinarian care.

Steen was charged with Torturing/Injuring an Animal-Fail to Provide Proper Sustenance. After processing she was released to appear in Palmyra Village Court.

In her statement to police, Steen stated she could not find a food the dog would eat.

The dog is being treated at the Humane Society building in Lyons and,  according to Humane Society Director Mark Plyter, came in weighing 38 pounds and, as of Thursday (3/28),  weighs in at 53 pounds under their care. "He just needed some groceries", stated Mark.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wood, Alan James "Woody"

WOLCOTT: Alan James Wood "Woody" lived in Wolcott NY his whole life. He was born July 8, 1948 to Dorothy O. Wood (2012) and George Richard Wood (2009) he was the youngest of 5 children Warren Wood (1968) Leslie Wood (2021) and survived by Joseph and (Debra) Wood of Red Creek and Lona Campbell of […]

Read More
Hotel Jr., John J. 

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Entered into rest on March 21, 2024 at the age of 64. He is predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Alice Pelton; daughter, Jaime Milke. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary; daughter, Cindy Iannone; sons, Timothy Hotel and Lewis (Shawny) Milks; grandson, Christopher Iannone; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and […]

Read More
