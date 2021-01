The Town of Lyons hired Bronze Contracting of Oneida County to demolish an old cold-storage building at 42 Elmer St., recently, while it was in town, working to raze a partially collapsed building at 50 Canal St. in Lyons.

At one time, the building also housed a dry-cleaning business and laundry. Code Enforcement Officer for Lyons, Dick Bogan reported that the town hoped to take down two other vacant buildings on Canal Street.

The recent demolitions were paid through Wayne County Land Bank.