Antique to Modern, Car and Boat Show to be held in Sodus Point

The Wayne County Bicentennial is hosting another great event for the public to experience history firsthand. The Historic “Keels and Wheels” Show will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Sodus Bay Yacht Club, 7431 Irwin Street in Sodus Point.

On display will be a succession of vehicles showing the evolution of boats and cars from the early 1900’s through today. Boats from the past will be displayed both in and out of the water. Cars will be arranged in chronological order. Vehicles will range in manufacture date from 1903 to 2023. Each vehicle will be accompanied by a short description.

As part of the Wayne County bicentennial year, one car from each decade has been invited to attend. This will include 13 iconic cars beginning with a 1903 Cadillac and ending with the high-tech, high-efficiency vehicle of today, a 2023 Chevrolet EV Bolt. Other species range from a 1923 REO T-6 Sport Phaeton and a 1943 Dodge WC56 Command Reconnaissance Vehicle to the obscure 1953 Willys Aero Eagle. Owners and vehicles come from as far as Trumansburg, but most are NY owners and primarily from Wayne County.

Even more historic than cars, boating is probably the oldest form of mass transportation. Boats on display will range from wooden to fiberglass featuring traditional brand names like Chris Craft as well as other motorboats and sailing vessels in a wide range of models with items such as cadets, roamers, open boats, and center console “Xpress” cruisers. The event will occur, weather permitting, on the campus of Sodus Bay Junior Sailing and Yacht Club. Known as a Concours d’Elegance which is French for Contest of Elegance, some exhibitors will be in period costume to match the era of their vehicle. Attendees are welcome to join in. A food vendor will be available for guests to procure lunch, and the Yacht Club will host an open house with bathroom and drinks available. Event parking will be at the local baseball diamond where a golf cart shuttle can transport guests to and from the show. Raffle tickets will be sold for the grand prize of admission to the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, NY.

This unique and historic Car and Boat Show is sponsored by the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee, Summerfest, Sodus Bay Yacht Club, and Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association.