Arcadia 15 year-old arrested in convenience store robbery

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff, in conjunction with the Newark Police Department, reported the arrest on Thursday (12/21) of a 15 year old juvenile from the Town of Arcadia for Robbery in the Second Degree.

An investigation was initiated after a reported robbery at Crosby’s Arrow Mart on North Main Street in the Village of Newark, on Friday, (12/8). It was reported that someone entered Crosby’s Arrow Mart, displayed what appeared to be a pistol at the clerk and demanded the female clerk open the register. A sum of money was taken and that person then fled on foot.

Information was gathered by Wayne County Sheriff’s Detectives and Newark Police Department which led to the arrest of the 15 year old juvenile. The juvenile was arraigned in the Town of Arcadia Court and was remanded to a juvenile secure facility in lieu of $2500 cash/$5000 bond. The investigation is still ongoing.