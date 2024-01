The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/25) at 8 a.m. of Chad M. Dier, age 34, of Bloom Road in the Town of Arcadia for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that on 10/23/23, Dier, the owner of R&R General Contracting, made an agreement for contract work, and to pay a tax bill for the victim. The victim gave Dier $10,000.00 to pay off the owed taxes, however, Dier did not pay off the taxes and instead kept the money for himself.

Dier was brought to the Wayne County Jail CAP court arraignment and released to appear in Arcadia Town Court.