The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (7/21) at 10:32 a.m. of a Town of Arcadia man following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Village of Newark.

Deputies arrested Joseph H. Custer, age 40, of Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia for the charges of Rape in the First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The charges stem from allegations made by Custer’s daughter that Custer had sexually abused and engaged in sexual intercourse with her while she was less than eleven years.

Custer was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment.