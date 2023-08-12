Area Amish community to hold unique auction to help pay medical bills for family

Looking for a huge variety of farm equipment, tools, antique hand-cranked kitchen tools, handmade quilts and even some farm animals?

You can bid on hundreds of auction items, and help a family in need at the same time.

The large Amish Community in and around Wayne County are offering donated items for a Fundraising Auction on Saturday, August 19. The event, which will also feature breakfast, dinner and baked goods, will be held at the old Barbara Jean’s furniture warehouse in North Rose - Rain or Shine. (4500 Rt. 414, North Rose).

The fundraising proceeds will benefit Gideon and Malinda Miller of Lyons. Mr. Miller was badly injured in an accident some years ago, and lost his leg. He was able to receive surgery and a prosthetic leg to continue to work and support his family. Since that time, Gideon’s leg has developed an infection, and a new prosthetic leg will be needed to replace the old one.

The Amish Community, family, friends, and concerned neighbors have generously donated to the auction with a multitude of farm equipment, kitchen items, furniture, and hand made items.

Just some of the unique items donated include: Two 23-week-old steer calves, Used set of Nylon Draft Harnesses, Oliver Walking Plow, Platform Scales, Garden Cultivator, Corn Sheller, Large Barn Fan (approx. 4’x4’), Maytag wringer washer (in good share), Garden Seeder, Batter Powered Wheelchair and Battery Powered Hoist Lift (Brand new), Pick Ax, Furniture Clamps, Warning Triangle Flare Kit (signal stat) in Great Condition), New Dewalt Tools, Flat Belt Lacer w/Lacing and Wire, 2 Horse Snow Scoop by Hosteller Mfg., New “Ugly Stick” Fishing Poles, Universal Hand Crank Bread Maker, Dough mixer - directions on cover (Pat. Date Dec. 25, 1908), Wooden Egg Crate (by Humpty Dumpty Gummer Mfg Co.) Old Bushel Baskets, Queen Sz. Rustic Log Bed, Rustic Log Night stand, and so much more.

And this just in... a donation of 1000 bales 1st cutting hay.

This will also be a wonderful event to enjoy with your family. Breakfast sandwiches, hash browns, doughnuts and coffee will be available, 7am-9am. Come out and spend the day. There will be a full course home made dinner, starting at 12 noon with lots of desserts, including soft ice cream sundaes, prepared and served by local Amish ladies. Expect plenty of seating/tables, and takes out will be offered. There will also be raffles all day long.

The sale is open to the public. Bidding begins at 9 am. Monetary donations for the Miller Family may be paid to: Amish Medical Funds, c/o LNB Bank.