Area students get hands-on experience at Wayne Tech and Career Center’s summer program

Each year, juniors and seniors from across our region attend the Wayne Technical & Career Center (WTCC) in Williamson to learn practical skills that will help them become part of the workforce after high school.

However summer at the WTCC campus welcomes a new group of students, grades 8-10, who have an opportunity to explore different trades while earning not only valuable experience, but also real certifications.

WTCC’s FutureTech Trades Academy is a free 3 week program that allows students to dive into a wide range of skills including general construction, manufacturing, welding and heavy equipment operation and repair.

Beyond the real-world exposure, students leave the program with their OSHA 10 certification as well as their forklift safety certification.

If bulldozers and circuits isn’t their cup of tea, WTCC also offers their Summer Culinary Arts Experience that lets students explore cooking and baking and as well as safe food preparation. Besides bringing home lots of delicious food that they help prepare, participants also receive their ServSafe Food Handler certification.

WTCC Assistant Principal and Summer Programs Coordinator Nicole Sierens says the program helps enable the next generation of skilled laborers to keep our communities strong.

"These are not just skills; they are the backbone of our local economy and the foundation of everyday life."

Last week 19 FutureTech and 12 Culinary Arts students completed their programs and were recognized during a final awards ceremony.

During her remarks, Sierens once again noted the importance of these trades.

"Each student here has taken an important step toward exploring a future filled with opportunity, purpose, and pride in their craft. Their curiosity, teamwork, and dedication remind us that the trades are not only vital but honorable — they represent creativity, precision, and service to others."

Those interested in career training and the other programs available at WTCC can visit wflboces.org.