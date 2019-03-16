Breaking/Featured
Arrest made in Newark stabbing
On Saturday, February 9, at 3:45pm, Newark Police responded to a complaint that a resident had been stabbed at 113 Lillie Street, in Newark. It was reported by the residents that 2 men came to the door, an argument ensued during which one of the residents was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, arms and hands. The victim was transported to Newark Wayne Community Hospital and subsequently Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment and surgery.
After a lengthy investigation with the assistance of the New York State Police and the Wayne County Office of Sheriff, on Monday, March 11, at 12:43 p.m. Newark Police arrested
Anthony J. Tandle, age 32 years, of 204 Canal Street, in Lyons, for Assault in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.
Police were unable to interview the victim for several weeks due to his intensive care condition at the hospital. He was released last week and is currently recovering at home.
Tandle was arraigned in NewarkVillage Court by Acting Village Justice Terry Rodman and represented by Wayne County Public Defender Samantha DeHond. Upon arraignment, Tandle was committed to the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $2,500/$5,000 bail with a return Newark Village Court.
Latest News
Annual Cavalcade of Bands at Newark
More than 300 grades 4-12 Newark Central School District musicians filled the Newark High School gymnasium with music March 12th...
Sodus inducts new members to Junior Honor Society
Thirteen Students from the Sodus Jr. /Sr. High School were inducted as new members of the National Junior Honor Society...
Clyde-Savannah athletes receive honors for bowling, indoor track
Three Clyde-Savannah High School athletes were recently honored for their achievements over the winter sports season. Seventh grade student Parker...
Recent Obituaries
Bates, Gwendolyn Y. “Tex”
PALMYRA: Gwen passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at age 86. She was born in Orange, TX to the...
Malloy, Maurice “Moeski” G.
LYONS/SODUS: Age 48, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13th, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Collis Malloy Sr. and...
Tolbert, Ida
NEWARK: Ida Tolbert, 93, died on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Ida was born on...