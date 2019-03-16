Arrest made in Newark stabbing

On Saturday, February 9, at 3:45pm, Newark Police responded to a complaint that a resident had been stabbed at 113 Lillie Street, in Newark. It was reported by the residents that 2 men came to the door, an argument ensued during which one of the residents was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, arms and hands. The victim was transported to Newark Wayne Community Hospital and subsequently Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment and surgery.

After a lengthy investigation with the assistance of the New York State Police and the Wayne County Office of Sheriff, on Monday, March 11, at 12:43 p.m. Newark Police arrested

Anthony J. Tandle, age 32 years, of 204 Canal Street, in Lyons, for Assault in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

Police were unable to interview the victim for several weeks due to his intensive care condition at the hospital. He was released last week and is currently recovering at home.

Tandle was arraigned in NewarkVillage Court by Acting Village Justice Terry Rodman and represented by Wayne County Public Defender Samantha DeHond. Upon arraignment, Tandle was committed to the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $2,500/$5,000 bail with a return Newark Village Court.