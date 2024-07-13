Arrest made on stolen Gator by investigator "shooting the breeze"

State Police out of Williamson were notified of the theft of a John Deere Gator back on Tuesday, June 18th. The theft occurred after a Williamson man, residing on Lake Breeze Drive, went away for several days, only to find someone entered his garage and stole the expensive utility vehicle.

Investigator Ryan Bragger was given the investigation, with the laughable challenge to solve the case within two days. In his short time as an investigator for the State Police, Bragger has developed a bull dog determination.

He learned the Williamson homeowner had a stamped concrete pad installed at his residence in the days before the theft, by a friend’s company.

The next day Ryan took some paperwork down to the Lyons State Police barracks, a place he was well familiar with prior to his elevation from a trooper to investigator.

While in the Lyons area, Ryan stopped by Evo Motors on Route 31 in Palmyra "Just to "shoot the breeze" with Evo owner and friend Corey Jackson.

Bragger noticed a suspect moped and Jackson stated a man had brought in the moped using a Gator. The State Police investigator struck gold.

Comparing the employee list from the concrete worker, a name emerged as the same man who delivered the old moped in the Gator.

Bragger had solved the case within two days! By June 20, the case was all but solved.

Now came the task of catching up with Kolin R. Crouse, age 27, known to be residing in at girlfriend’s rented house at 927 Route 21 in Palmyra. Crouse is also well known to area police for his prior criminal history and time behind bars.

The girlfriend told the investigator Crouse had indeed been using a Gator in the days following the Williamson theft.

A search by State Police in the wooded area behind the Route 21 residence and the Best Western Motel, led to the discovery of the hidden utility vehicle.

Actually catching Crouse became the next challenge as he dodged police in subsequent wild goose chase attempts to take him into custody. In one attempt, he escaped out the back door of the residence and fled into the fields on a bicycle. A parameter was set up and K-9 and police agency cooperation failed to net Crouse. "He was a tough guy to find", quipped Bragger.

State Police finally caught Crouse on Tuesday, July 9th. He was covered with insulation in the attic of the cooperating girlfriend’s residence. He was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree out of Williamson for the Gator theft. He was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in Palmyra.

Crouse was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and due to his criminal history, remanded to jail.

The Gator was returned to its owner in Williamson.