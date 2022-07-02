Art Williams takes Republican line for County Judge

Primary Day in Wayne County yielded a low turn out, but decisive wins on Tuesday, June 2th.

In a hard-fought race for the soon to be vacant seat of retiring County Judge John Nesbitt, Republicans Art Williams and Michele Villani went to great lengths to secure the nomination.

Back in January, Attorney Michele Villani, won the Republican Committee’s official endorsement. She was later challenged in the Primary by Arcadia Town Justice/ Art Williams. Williams had won the endorsement of the Wayne County Conservative Party, and their support continued throughout the Primary campaign.

By Tuesday night, with the total unofficial count recorded, Williams won by over 300 votes.

Republicans chose Art Williams with 53.93% of the votes. His total was 2289 to Villani’s 1948. Of those totals, Early Voting accounted for 126 votes (62 for Villani and 64 for Williams) and Absentee Ballots totaled 198 (106 for Villani and 91 for Williams).

“I am very pleased with the outcome of the Primary. I am glad that the Republicans of Wayne County had a choice. I want to especially thank the Conservative Party of Wayne County for their support and their endorsement, and my friends for helping me to run a successful campaign,” said Art Williams. He secured both the Republican and Conservative lines for County Judge in November’s election.

Republicans in Wayne County also favored Lee Zeldin as their choice for Governor, (1598 votes) with Andrew Guiliani coming in 2nd, with a strong showing of 1099. Zelden also won the State Republican endorsement and will take on Democrat Incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in November.

Democrats went for Hochul over Suozzi and J. Williams, with 75% of the votes. She also won the State Primary overall. Antonio Delgado will run on the Democrat ticket as Lt. Governor with Hochul.

To follow the numbers in Wayne County, there are 23,604 registered/enrolled Republicans, as of June 28, 2022 - 12,453 are men and 11,151 are women. Democrats total 13,895 with 8,395 women and 5,500 men. There are a total of 1,622 Conservatives registered in Wayne County.

The overall number of eligible voters in Wayne County for all party affiliations is 57,988.

Even larger than the enrolled Democrats in the County, voters with No Party Affiliation total 15,594. It was reported by the Wayne County Board of Elections that 302 people have changed their party enrollment since January 2022. There is no record of where those changes occurred.

Of those who voted last Tuesday, only 4,344 Republicans voted in the Judge race, and 4496 in the Governor’s race. Of the Democrats, 1687 voted in the Governor Race, and 1521 in the Lt. Governor race.