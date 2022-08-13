As the school year approaches, some Districts still trying to fill open positions

For the most part, Wayne County Schools Districts are pretty well set for staff, overall...with these exceptions.

Gananda Central:

The teacher positions have been actively recruited and it appears the only voids at the moment are for a Spanish and a Technology (standard shop class) teacher. The District indicated that there are enough bus drivers to start the school year. One staff position that is yet to be filled is a civil service position for Senior Night Custodian. No COVID restrictions are being put in place, other than usual health and safety precautions. Masks will not be required.

Marion Central

According to Nadine Mitchell, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent at Marion Central, the situation is about as usual. “We are always short on bus drivers. It does not look like we will not have a problem opening, but transportation is always a problem. We have many routes other than our regular school routes - private schools and other drop offs. The teacher spots are mostly filled - except for Spanish and Health.” Marion has not yet heard of any new changes to COVID restrictions as school begins. The student population is up at 635 for this year from 588 last year.

Williamson:

School Superintendent Marygrace Mazzullo bemoans that Spanish is a sore point. “We have a Spanish teaching position to fill. Ours just resigned!” The District still needs a bus driver due to a retirement and desperately needs classroom aides and bus monitors. “It has been a really hard time filling those positions,” stated Mazzullo. Like other districts, some COVID restrictions remain in place. Any student, or staff who has caught COVID, must remain in home isolation for 5 days. Currently there are 992 students in district registrations and 25 out of district students. Last year, on the first day of school, the District had 1013 and about the same number of out of district students

Palmyra-Macedon

The District currently has 13 openings, including a teacher position for Spanish, Special Education and Instructional. The District still needs two bus drivers and seven teacher aides , along with several substitute positions. The student population as of this date is 1840, down about 30 students

Red Creek

The Red Creek Central School District is currently looking for: Community Schools/Grant Director/Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Coordinator, Special Education Teacher (1.0 FTE), Psychologist/Guidance Counselor/Social Worker (1.0 FTE), Elementary Teacher (1.0 FTE), Mathematics Teacher (1.0 FTE) (Anticipated Opening), Speech Therapist - Long Term Sub, Elementary Teacher - Long Term Sub (1.0FTE), Counselor - Long-Term Sub (Full Time). At Wednesday’s board meeting Sharon Cady was appointed as the District’s Athletic Director. Currently there are 385 students registered for the elementary school, up from 372 at this time last year. The high school has the same number of registered students this year as last at 243. The middle school population is 181, down from last year’s number of 214.

Sodus Central

According to the Sodus Central Business Administrator Steve Moore, the district is all set with teachers and staff, with the exception of a Special Education teacher and one Elementary School teacher. The bus driver situation is in pretty good standing, since the pay was raised last Spring to $25/hour. “ Superintendent, Nelson Kise decided to get licensed for driving buses last year so he could fill in,” said Moore. Enrollment wise, the Sodus district is currently at 1010 students.

North Rose-Wolcott

The District has one opening for ten current positions: Head Custodian, Maintenance worker, Teacher aide, Cleaner, Food service worker, Cook, .6 Spanish Teacher, School Psychologist, Elementary Special Education, and Long term Substitute/Teacher assistant. The District’s student registration numbers are currently 1092, right in line with last year’s 1095

Wayne Central

Currently the Wayne Central School District has two classroom teacher openings for the elementary school, one Speech Therapist at the elementary school, and one Occupational Therapist school wide. The District also needs numerous school aides and bus drivers. The school enrollment is at 1991, down slightly from last year’s 2005 students.

Clyde-Savannah

The Clyde-Savannah School District has openings for one clerical position, one school nurse, one Speech and Language Pathologist, three teachers aides, three people for the transportation Department, two people for the Facilities Department, two Teacher assistants, two in the food service Department, one Special Education Teacher, one substitute teacher position and eight teaching positions

Lyons

According to the Superintendent of Schools at Lyons School District, Matt Barr, staff and teachers are ready for opening, minus a Spanish teacher, elementary School teacher, and a Special Ed Teacher. They are currently seeking to fill those positions. There are enough bus drivers for the school opening. Barr noted that, other than the usual safety protocols, no special COVID restrictions exist for opening at this time. Enrollment is at about 900 as of this date, which is right on track with last year’s numbers. Barr was excited to mention that the district is holding a Back to School Bash on August 31st, from 5-7 at the schools to celebrate the opening of school this year. Teachers, students and families are invited.

Newark

School District Superintendent Susan Hasenauer said she is lucky to have a dedicated Human Resources person in place that has filled many of the openings. Unfortunately, like many districts the Spanish Teacher position is still open. The District still needs to fill a Technology opening and Special Education teaching position. The District has the bus routes covered, but still needs drivers, nine bus monitors, teacher aides, school monitors and additional support staff. The Districts enrollment has been stagnant, with a slight decline with 1895 registrations as of press time.