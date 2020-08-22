“Back the Blue” Rally shows local support for Law Enforcement

A quietly publicized event last Sunday morning - “Back the Blue” rally - included a motorcycle, truck, automobile parade which covered at least 7 towns in Wayne County.

Beginning in Bullis Park in Macedon on August 16th, the parade motored its way through Macedon, Walworth, Ontario, Williamson, Sodus, Newark and Palmyra. Completing the route, thousands of participants returned to Bullis Park for speeches from the organizers, law enforcement representatives, and politicians.

The organizers: Tracy Herman Zornow, Kim Vogan Leonard, Ann Vollertsen, Jennifer Habecker and Vicki Record were pleased with the outcome. “We were super excited to share the great response from those interested in showing positivity and support for law enforcement, including individuals and agencies,” said Zornow.

The free event was open to anyone in a vehicle to participate in the 53-mile parade, and many came out to the end of their driveways and along the roadways to wave American flags and cheer the group on.

On the speaker’s platform, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts thanked the organizers, participants and especially the Macedon, Palmyra, Sodus and Newark police officers, Wayne County Deputy Sheriffs, New York State Troopers, fure departments and EMS for their work in handling the traffic control points so the rally ride went off safely.

Sheriff Virts’ speech include references to the death of George Floyd and the focus, good and bad on law enforcement. “ I have great empathy for the loss of any life no matter the situation. Some criticism is justified by the unprofessional actions of a few law enforcement officers that acted outside of their training, acted unprofessionally and unethically to the duty they swore to uphold.”

“Locally, your Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers, your municipal police departments, the New York State Police, our state parole officers and county probation officers have been trained that placing a person in distress (especially when restrained) on their stomach will cause positional asphyxia. New York State law enforcement have been trained that positional asphyxia, hog tying, choke holds, strangulation holds, blows to the head and neck with impact tools are not ac-ceptable and against our use of force training protocol.”

He went on to say: “Please….do not judge the Finger Lakes Region and Rochester area Sheriff’s Offices, city, village and town municipal police departments, and the New York State Police by the horrific conduct that some law enforcement officers have exhibited recently in different areas of our nation. We are trained to act and react with professionalism, empathy and compassion no matter your ethnicity, race, creed, religion or color.”

“Your support here today goes a long way and shows our law enforcement officers, no matter the uniform they wear or the agency they work for that you and many others support the difficult, dangerous and emotionally demanding work they do.

I have a prayer I often share for all of our law enforcement officers...

Heavenly Father…may our law enforcement officers do what is needed with courage and skill, be committed and dedicated to all the people in the jurisdictions they protect and serve with fairness and respect.

Keep our law enforcement officer safe from harm by diminishing their fears, mounting their courage and restoring their spirits.

Bless them as they do their tasks, duties and functions to the best of their abilities; help them in strengthening their mind, body and spirit.

In these ever changing and uncertain times our law enforcement officers are policing in, bless and protect them this day and every day and unite them safely with their families after their daily duty has ended. Amen.

Virts also asked for a moment of silence for the 158 fallen law enforcement officers that gave the ultimate sacrifice this year to date.

Also speaking at the rally were Macedon Police Department Sergeant Steve MacNeal, State Senator Pam Helming, New York State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, and U.S. Congressman John Katko. Sheriff Virts, Congressman Katko and Assemblyman Manktelow all rode their motorcycles in the rally parade.

While the gathered crowd at the park was respectful and peaceful, an incident along the parade route put a painful and dark edge on the festivities, when some racial slurs towards a parade watcher were heard on video.

While there was not a full-on protest at the “Back the Blue” rally, the report did not go unnoticed.

“ It is disgusting that anyone would use hateful language at a rally, in public or in private conversation. Racist and hateful speech is never acceptable. It is the extreme fringes of any organization, movement or gathering that causes an organization, movement or gatherings problems from the core statement or action(s) being conveyed. I have contacted the New York State Police Troop E Forensic Unit to analyze the video,” reported Sheriff Virts.

Macedon Police Department also renouced the incident.

New York State “Back the Blue” organizer noted that she is in the process of organizing another rally in several surrounding counties.