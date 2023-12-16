Powered by Dark Sky
December 16th 2023, Saturday
Bank makes check deposits of $51,000+ into wrong account - Butler man goes on spending spree

by WayneTimes.com
December 16, 2023

State Police investigators out of Wolcott received a report on November 28th from the Lyons National Bank branch in the Village of Wolcott that they made a mistake while depositing $51,000+ in checks into the wrong account of a person with a similar name.

Following an investigation,  Jason A. Brunton, age 51, of Yates Road in the Town of Butler was arrested on Friday (12/8) for Felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Upon finding the wrong deposit in his account, Brunton went on a spending spree, reportedly purchasing a Haley Davidson motorcycle, paying past rent and child support payments. Investigators stated Brunton spent over $10,000 before he was stopped.

He told Investigators that he believed the check deposits were from a supposed customer, since he claimed to be a type of contractor. He  admitted, however, there was no one owing him the $50,000+ checks in mistaken deposits.

Brunton was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released for the case to preliminarily appear in Wolcott Village Court, before transfer to County Court.

