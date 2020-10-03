Bench trail leads to guilty verdict for Sexual Predator

Matthew Almond

Wayne County District Attorney, Michael D. Calarco, announced that on Tuesday (9/29), following a “cut and dry” one day bench trial, Wayne County Court Judge Richard M. Healy found Matthew Almond, age 40, guilty of two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Judge Healy acquitted Almond of one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

Almond’s co-defendant, Rebekah E. Nilson, age 28, of Bennett Street in Williamson testified for the prosecution, with no deal in the case pending against her. She is charged with B Felony Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree and her case is still pending.

Rebekah E. Nilson

Almond was arrested in August 2019 by the New York State Police and accused of acting in concert with Nilson to perform oral sex on a twelve-year-old boy on two separate occasions.

Almond was remanded to the Wayne County Jail to await sentencing, which is scheduled for December 3. He faces a minimum of ten years to life in prison on the Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child counts.