Blue Heron gets new owners, new updates

Operating a banquet facility comes with a lot of responsibilities. Between coordinating with bridal parties, interfacing with vendors and feeding hundreds of people at a time, the pressure to help create someone’s perfect day is not for the faint of heart.

However, when recently presented with the opportunity to purchase a second venue, local entrepreneurs Jason and Jody Calder leaped at the chance.

The husband and wife duo has been operating The Ballroom at Carey Lake for the past 6 years, transforming the sprawling property on Route 441 in Walworth into a sleek and modern banquet facility. They had been exploring the idea of a second location and heard, through the grapevine, that Blue Heron Hills, located just down the road from Carey Lake, might be an option. After already booking 70 weddings and banquets for the 2025 season, The Calders decided it was time to expand.

The couple officially closed on the property March 1st and immediately got down to business. Their plan is to update the decades-old clubhouse, bringing updated aesthetics and amenities to the building while preserving the storied past of the club and course. “We want to create something that resonates with modern brides. After you get the style down, the rest is service and reputation.” It’s what Jason says has helped make The Ballroom such a success in recent years.

Within just days of taking possession, dozens of laborers began the ambitious task of bringing the dated clubhouse into the modern era. The plan is to completely renovate the entire main floor in just six weeks. This includes expanding dining areas, a larger bar and many structural updates that are already underway. It’s a daunting amount of work, but thankfully Jason is no stranger to major renovations as the owner/operator of Calder Homes. “This is the part I love.” The dreaming, planning and construction have the contractor feeling right at home.

As for his wife Jody, she is President of the company and runs day-to-day operations, or as Jason puts it " She does everything. I just show up for the day of the event and try to make people smile."

With banquets and buildings well in-hand, there was just one more thing to tackle. The golf.

Originally opened in 1987, Blue Heron has played home to some of golf’s most recognizable names including Arnold Palmer during the 1995 Hillside Skins Challenge. The 18-hole course sits in the center of the Gananda community, with many residents overlooking the property along its numerous fairways and greens.

Calder says it has been years since he has hit the links. “I’m not a golf guy.” But much like a good contractor, he knows when to hire the right people for the job. “We kept the grounds superintendent and his 6 crew members. We even gave them raises.” In addition, Jason says they’ve already secured a new club pro, servers, bartenders and staff, all in anticipation of opening this season. The current plan is to open for golfers as early as the weather will permit.

The golf club already has nearly 100 seasonal members and Calder expects that number to grow. The course will remain open to the public, with tee times beginning as early as 6am, an hour earlier than under previous ownership. The club also plans on investing in additional beverage carts to ensure players have access to not beer, liquor and hot food items while on the course.

Calder is hoping the property becomes more of a community meeting place too, with a new pub style bar and grill experience and plans for regular events like corn hole leagues, live music and even outdoor concerts, all slated to open as soon as late April. “I want to maximize the potential of this property and give people as many reasons to visit us as I can.” There are even plans for an ice cream shop to open in the “Snack Shack” building and an auxiliary banquet area to be constructed near the former pool facility.

For 2025, the public restaurant will be upstairs, utilizing the newly designed dining room and bar. In 2026, the upstairs will transition exclusively to focus on functions, with the lower lever getting a full renovation into bridal suites and a full service restaurant offering year-round service. The new banquet area will be able to seat up to 250 guests while the restaurant will be accessed via a new entryway, allowing both to operate simultaneously.

As for the name, the property will now be known as The Ballroom at Windward Lake and Blue Heron Golf Club.

The official opening date and more information will be shared on their new website at blueherongolfny.com.