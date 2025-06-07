Blue Heron Golf Club owners considering residential development of the course

Since originally opening to great fanfare in 1987, Blue Heron Hills Golf Club has hosted local golfers, golf leaguers, school golf teams and even Golf great Jack Nicklaus and pro golfers like Greg Norman, Arnold Palmer and John Daly for an exhibition “Skins Game”. Built during the development of the planned development community of Gananda, the 18 hole course was conceived and built by the original developers Norman and Nelson Leenhouts, who helped craft a challenging layout with no holes running parallel.

Now, members and league golfers have heard that the new owners of the restaurant and golf course have already developed plans to convert the golf course into to residential housing.

Calder Homes owned by Jason Calder has formed an LLC named: Windward Lake Homes LLC, with his father William Calder named as agent of the LLC.

When several members of the Thursday Golf League confronted Jason about the rumors they had heard about the development, he said it was indeed in the works, and the land had been sold to a developer. He also was quoted as saying it was not his decision, but his father’s to develop the land. His father William holds the mortgage on the property.

Jason was also approached at the March Members meeting, where he assured the group that there would be no development and that they would be really taking care of the course, even ordering more carts. The Club currently has about 100 members.

The website for “Windward Lake Homes” includes a conceptual map drawn up in January of 2025.

In referring to the Town of Walworth Zoning Map, the area of the golf course is zoned “Planned Unit Development”, which does allow for many forms on development, including residential.

In communications with owner Jason Calder on Friday, he reported that “Absolutely nothing is confirmed.” He would not comment further.