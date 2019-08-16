Body Found in Wayne County woman’s truck

On Friday, August 16, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased male in the bed of a pickup truck at Tops, 3949 Lockport-Olcott Road, in the Town of Newfane.

Initial investigation revealed that a female operator left Wayne County Friday morning between 8:30-9 a.m. enroute to Niagara County. The female reported that she traveled through Wayne County, Monroe County, and Orleans County before stopping at Tops in Wright’s Corners on her way to a camping site in Niagara County. The female reported that upon finishing her shopping, she opened the tailgate of her Ford 150 pick up with a cover over the back, to place groceries and noticed the deceased male inside the bed.

The female was not able to identify the male, nor has the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office been able to positively identify him. The Criminal Investigation Bureau and Crime Scene Identification Unit responded and are investigating with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased male was taken to Erie County Medical Center for an autopsy by a county coroner.

Deputies in Wayne County questioned neighbors of the Wayne County woman. Someone reported possibly seeing an unidentified male in the area earlier.

The investigation is continuing and no further details are being released at this time.