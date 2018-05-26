Body of missing Sodus woman found in shallow grave

Wayne County’s Sheriff announced Thursday (5/24) night deputies located the body of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, age 18, on Wednesday.

The mother and her 14-month-old son, Owen, went missing more than a week ago. They were last seen on Wednesday, May 16, on Joy Road in Sodus, according to police. Investigators, who say that, after an extensive search of the area, they have not located the child.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, a body was found near Joy Road, where Selena Hidalgo- Calderon lived. The Sheriff says her boyfriend, Alberto Reyes, was seen on trail cameras, mounted by a local hunter, near the Joy Road home, carrying a shovel.

Police did not immediately announce the discovery of the body so as not to tip off Reyes of their findings.

Reyes, who is from Mexico, was discovered working on a farm in Livingston County. Sheriff Virts says Reyes told deputies he removed Selena Hidalgo-Calderon’s body from their home and buried her between two logs but did not admit to killing her. He was taken into custody and initially charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Thursday morning, the Monroe County Medical Examiner positively identified the body as Selena Hidalgo- Calderon. Sheriff Virts believes she was killed inside of her home and her body was carried into the woods nearby and buried. The body was found in a plastic bag, buried in a shallow grave. They have not released her cause of death.

In a statement released Thursday, Hidalgo-Calderon’s mother said, “My daughter and my grandson were my life, she was my first born and I feel like a piece of my heart is gone.” During the press conference on Thursday evening, Sheriff Virts stated: “It is beyond my realm of reasoning why someone would be killed and why a small infant is still missing. I can’t explain it. I don’t know how rational people can explain it.”