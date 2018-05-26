Breaking/Featured
Body of missing Sodus woman found in shallow grave
Wayne County’s Sheriff announced Thursday (5/24) night deputies located the body of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, age 18, on Wednesday.
The mother and her 14-month-old son, Owen, went missing more than a week ago. They were last seen on Wednesday, May 16, on Joy Road in Sodus, according to police. Investigators, who say that, after an extensive search of the area, they have not located the child.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, a body was found near Joy Road, where Selena Hidalgo- Calderon lived. The Sheriff says her boyfriend, Alberto Reyes, was seen on trail cameras, mounted by a local hunter, near the Joy Road home, carrying a shovel.
Police did not immediately announce the discovery of the body so as not to tip off Reyes of their findings.
Reyes, who is from Mexico, was discovered working on a farm in Livingston County. Sheriff Virts says Reyes told deputies he removed Selena Hidalgo-Calderon’s body from their home and buried her between two logs but did not admit to killing her. He was taken into custody and initially charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Thursday morning, the Monroe County Medical Examiner positively identified the body as Selena Hidalgo- Calderon. Sheriff Virts believes she was killed inside of her home and her body was carried into the woods nearby and buried. The body was found in a plastic bag, buried in a shallow grave. They have not released her cause of death.
In a statement released Thursday, Hidalgo-Calderon’s mother said, “My daughter and my grandson were my life, she was my first born and I feel like a piece of my heart is gone.” During the press conference on Thursday evening, Sheriff Virts stated: “It is beyond my realm of reasoning why someone would be killed and why a small infant is still missing. I can’t explain it. I don’t know how rational people can explain it.”
The biological father of the child has been notified, in Guatemala, where he lives.
Hidalgo-Calderon, who was from Guatemala and spoke little English, had reportedly lived in the U.S. illegally since November 2016. Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers’ Center of Central New York, along with Calderon’s family, held a news conference on Wednesday in Sodus, asking for help in finding the missing mother and her son.
At the press conference Sheriff Virts stated: “It is very difficult to engage our Hispanic community, because they are afraid. And I don’t want them to be afraid of my deputies or the Sheriff’s Office.” The Sheriff emphasized that he doesn’t care if the victim of a crime is in this country legally or illegally. “We will fight for you.”
The expanded search for the child continued on Friday without any success. Plans are to continue throughout the search over weekend. An AMBER ALERT was issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Times news partner 13WHAM contributed to this story