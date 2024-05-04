Body of Sodus woman missing from 1991 identified

On Friday (5/3) morning Acting Wayne County District Attorney Christine K. Callanan with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police ann ounced that remains located in October 2020 on Garner Road in the Town of Huron have been identified as Judith Guerin.

Ms. Guerin has been missing since 1991 and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the case since 2006. At this time, the case is no longer considered a missing person’s case but an active homicide investigation. New forensic methods helped police not only in the identification, but as classifying it as a homicide.

“Although this may be considered a cold case, law enforcement has never given up on the investigation and continues to work diligently to hopefully one day bring justice for Judith and her family,” said Acting District Attorney Christine K. Callanan. “We encourage anyone with any information regarding this case to please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 315.946.5800.”