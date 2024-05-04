Powered by Dark Sky
May 4th 2024, Saturday
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Body of Sodus woman missing from 1991 identified

by WayneTimes.com
May 4, 2024

On Friday (5/3) morning Acting Wayne County District Attorney Christine K. Callanan with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police ann ounced that remains located in October 2020 on Garner Road in the Town of Huron have been identified as Judith Guerin.

Ms. Guerin has been missing since 1991 and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the case since 2006. At this time, the case is no longer considered a missing person’s case but an active homicide investigation. New forensic methods helped police not only in the identification, but as classifying it as a homicide.

“Although this may be considered a cold case, law enforcement has never given up on the investigation and continues to work diligently to hopefully one day bring justice for Judith and her family,” said Acting District Attorney Christine K. Callanan. “We encourage anyone with any information regarding this case to please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 315.946.5800.”

Recent Obituaries

Wild, David L.

WOLCOTT: David L. Wild, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Newark Wayne Hospital.  Friends and Family are invited to calling hours on Saturday, May 18th, from 5-7 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY. David was born, August 4, 1984 in Utica, NY the son of […]

Read More
Granger, Nancy S.

 December 18, 1929--April 27, 2024 (age 94) MACEDON: Nancy passed away on April 27, 2024, at age 94. She was predeceased by her husband Harold and grandson Juan. Nancy is survived by her children, Alan (Nancy) Granger, Shelly (Curt) Kenyon, Laurie Finn, Melanie (Jim) Frauel, and Cindy (Jeff) Casper; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and […]

Read More
