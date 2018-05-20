Boil Water Advisory issued for Ontario

Don’t let Aleksandra Dewa’s size, her girl-next-door demeanor, or her FlexFuel’ed Ford Escape you.

The back window of her white SUV tells a clearer story.

To the left of the Ford emblem, just over her “Princess” licence plate, a gold bumper sticker reads “Don’t Tread on My Gun Rights,” with the famous rattlesnake from the Gasden flag. To the right, a black sticker with a red cross that says, “GIVE BLOOD. PLAY RUGBY.”

Like the spelling of her name, Aleks is anything but typical vice president of baseball operations. Which is exactly why Bob Ohmann decided to hire the 21 year-old Newark native to help run the Geneva Red Wings of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

“Her older sister, Theresa, had worked with us, in Newark in 2011,” Ohmann recalls from his family-named movie theater in Lyons. “They’re a hard working family. So a few years back, I hired Aleks for the Pilots and she’s spent her summers with us in one form or another ever since.

“She’s got the perfect personality to help run the show for us in Geneva.”

The 2015 Our Lady of Mercy graduate just finished her junior year at Salve Regina University at Newport, Rhode Island, where she plays Rugby. The most important lesson?

“Teamwork is the most important thing,” she recalls. “It’s more important than you think. It’s good to know, like in Rugby, that we’re all here together; that nobody is doing this alone.”

And working for a baseball team is the perfect way to continue that learning experience, which is part of the reason Aleks returned to work for the Ohmanns.

“The sports world changes all the time,” she adds. “You never know what you’re gonna get each game, so you have to be on your toes all the time, and I think what I’m gonna learn from is how to handle the changes as they come at me. This isn’t a typical 9-to-5 job with usual tasks. Here, you have to be ready for anything.”

The Red Wings were purchased by the Ohmanns in 2016 and are celebrating 60 years of baseball in Geneva. McDonough Park has gotten a facelift, with freshly-painted stands, offices and a brand-new PA system. And Aleks looks to continue the vision for the Red Wings that’s been carried by Bob’s other ballclub, the Pilots, where she learned both in sales and as an intern, how a baseball team is run.

And there’s a lot to that, as the Financial Management major has seen over her tenure on Rt. 31.

As atypical as Aleks may be, you won’t see her in a suit-and-tie, nor spending the day behind the desk. In the Big Leagues, there are ticket offices, clubhouse attendants, grounds crews, merchandisers, concessions, personnel people and, of course, players.

In Geneva, like she saw in Newark, she’ll be handling ALL that.

That includes laundry, locker room set-up, travel schedules, buying and selling refreshments, weather-watching, YouTube live-streaming, maintaining the field, plumbing, advertising, leading a staff, dealing with players and parents, dealing with fans, keeping the place friendly, cooking, knowing when to tell somewhen “when” at the new Beer Hut, and looking ahead. Quite a task. Oh, and predictably, the unpredictable nuisances that crop-up for a ballclub, chronicled in shows like IFC’s “Brockmire.”

She knows what’s coming. And she knows she can handle it. And she wants fans to know that she’s got a great team behind her, and on the field, that will make their trips to McDonough Park refreshing in 2018.

“I want the people of Geneva see the Red Wings as part of the community and not just a random team that shows-up every summer,” she says. “I want the Red Wings to be talked about during the year and have people be excited for summer that the Red Wings are here, and not just us show up and people be like, ‘Cool. They’re here for a summer. That’s it.’ So it would be nice to integrate ourselves into the community.” “Geneva First” is the Wings unofficial motto for 2018. Baseball may be the reason for fans to come to the ballpark, but the Wings brass, including Aleks, want fans to get a taste of everything Geneva has to offer, whether it’s local businesses, upcoming events, year-round experiences, and many more. Each game program is meant to be a fundraiser and promotional tool for local businesses and every game is intended to be a trade show for businesses who wish to participate. While the Wings home opener is Saturday June 2, Aleks’ season has already begun. She knows she has a lot ahead of her, but she’s focused and ready for what 2018 will bring. But, like her personality, don’t let her fool you. There’s one thing she wants to accomplish her first year in Geneva more than anything else:

“I want a ring,” she says with a laugh. “I want a championship.”