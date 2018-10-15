Bones, believed to be those of missing baby, found on property in Sodus

Sources close to the investigation have indicated that bones, believed to be those of 14-month old, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, were found on a farm in Sodus, near the site where the body of his mother Selena Hidalgo, age 18, was found.

The mother’s body was found near Joy Road, where Selena Hidalgo-Calderon lived. The Sheriff says her boyfriend, Alberto Reyes, was seen on trail cameras, mounted by a local hunter, near the Joy Road home, carrying a shovel.

Sheriff Virts believed at the time Selena was killed inside of her home and her body was carried into the woods nearby and buried. The body was found in a plastic bag, buried in a shallow grave.

Police did not immediately announce the discovery of the mothers’s body so as not to tip off Reyes of their findings.

Reyes, who is from Mexico, was discovered working on a farm in Livingston County. Sheriff Virts says Reyes told deputies he removed Selena Hidalgo-Calderon’s body from their home and buried her between two logs but did not admit to killing her. He was taken into custody and initially charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

On Friday (10/12) Sheriff Virts released the following statement: Our investigation has and will continue at the Joy Road farm, Sodus property. I have no other comments at this time, as I do not want to compromise our investigative efforts.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts has announced a press briefing update on Missing Child, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon tomorrow, Tuesday, October 16th at 3:00 p.m., at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 7376 Route 31, Lyons, NY.