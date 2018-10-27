Bridges for Brain Injury receives local grant

Bridges For Brain Injury has received a grant from the Wayne County Community Endowment Fund in support of adaptive horseback riding lessons for brain injury survivors.

Bridges for Brain Injury, a non-profit organization provides rehabilitative services to adult survivors of brain injury and physical disabilities in the Finger Lakes, Rochester & Southern-Tier regions in NY. The mission of Bridges is to help individuals bridge the gap between surviving from a terrible tragedy or illness to living lives of independence with dignity and hope, by preventing nursing home placement and supporting community living.

The Wayne County Community Endowment grant will offer brain injury survivors an opportunity to learn about the care of horses and to experience riding a horse; For many, the first time in their lives! Adaptive horseback riding, or also known as Hippotherapy, is well known to help individuals suffering with the debilitating effects of brain injury and related disabilities to improve their physical, mental and emotional quality of life. The grant provided 10 Bridges Program Members weekly lessons at the Hillrise Equestrian Center based in Walworth, NY. Members have loved this opportunity, saying, “It’s been 40 years since I’ve ridden a horse. It helps me remember my childhood. I’m so thankful for the experience. Grooming them helps me to relax”

The Wayne County Community Endowment Fund supports the county’s changing and evolving needs. Each year the foundation distributes thousands of dollars through grants, helping many non-profits carry on their good work. An Advisory Committee comprised of local residents active in the community, reviews and recommends grant proposals that focus on improving the health, well-being, and quality of life for Wayne County residents. The Wayne County Community Endowment Fund is an affiliate foundation of the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

Bridges For Brain Injury is accepting donations to fund other rehabilitative programs for our program members. For more information on Bridges or how you can support its community efforts, please visit www.bridgesforbraininjury.org, our facebook page or call (585) 396-0070.