Budgets, Propositions and Candidates for all eleven Wayne County school districts

All voting is by mail-in absentee ballot this year

It’s school budget time again. All eleven districts in Wayne County put in their best guesstimates, with the pandemic and State budget throwing a wrench in the works.

The numbers for the 2020-21 budgets are now in place and ready for your vote. The budget amounts, percentage of increase/decrease, tax levy, tax rate, Propositions and school board candidates are spelled out here. Read the story, take your notes, do your homework and don’t forget to vote, June 9th. Districts will have also mailed out budget info to voters. All voting will be done by Absentee Ballot (by mail) and must be received by June 9th.

GANANDA:

The 2020-21 budget is $24,476,817, up 0.9% ($210,799) from last year. The tax levy (amount to be raised by taxpayers) is $10,605,534, and the anticipated tax rate for homeowners in the district is not yet known. The district does not yet have final numbers on assessments; not until towns finalize assessments, reassessments and challenges, according to Superintendent Shawn Vanscoy. Gananda has no propositions on the ballot.

There are two openings for Board of Education seats. Running for those seats are: Bill Buchko (incumbent, and current president), John Edlund, and Shauna Phillips. Info on ballot instructions can be found on the district’s website (under news): https://4.files.edl.io/d74b/05/21/20/151003-3edb86d0-f3fc-4f78-b5d4-e974d4f22e52.pdf

CLYDE-SAVANNAH

The 2020-21 budget is $22,035,010, an increase of 6.20%. The proposed Tax Levy is $5,064,665. The tax rate for homeowners is approximately $19.35 per $1,000 of assessed value. There are three propositions on the ballot. Proposition #1 is the Budget. Proposition #2 is for Bus Purchase. “RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the Clyde-Savannah Central School District is hereby authorized to pay the cost of the purchase of two (2) 65 passenger school buses, (1) 30 passenger school bus, including incidental expenses in connection therewith, at maximum estimated cost of $343,665.19, and said amount, or so much thereof as may be necessary, is hereby authorized to be expended from the Transportation Vehicles Reserve Fund, or at the option of the Board, budgetary fund balance.”, Proposition #3 is for a Student Ex-Officio Board Member. “RESOLVED, to authorize and direct a student to act as an Ex-Officio member of the Board of Education, who shall be entitled to sit with the Board of Education at all public meetings and participate in all public meetings and hearings, but who shall not have a vote and will not participate in executive session.”

Running for seats on the school board are: Pamela Anstee, Anthony Nicoletta, JoAnn Salerno, John Sloan, and Elizabeth Smith.

MARION

The 2020-21 budget is $20,442,575, up .0936%, $189,640. The tax levy is $6,884,609. Anticipated tax rate is $23.45 per $1,000 in assessment. There are 4 propositions. Prop #1 is the budget, Prop #2 the proposed utilization of the bus purchase reserve to purchase one new small bus and one suburban.

There are two seats open on the Board of Education. One candidate has responded, and is on the ballot, Robert Marshall.

LYONS

The 2020-21 budget is $24,719,112,, up by $924,364 from last year, and increase of 3.88%. The tax levy will be $5,057,115 with the tax rate estimated to be $20.11 per $1,000, assuming assessments remain the same. There will be two propositions on the ballot. #1 is the budget, #2 is for the purchase of buses from the reserve fund.

Running for two Board of Education seats are: Scott Bailey, and Rich Henry.

NEWARK

The 2020-21 budget will be $50,290,465. This is a decrease of $422,368, from last year or -0.83%. The tax levy is $13,566,089, with a Tax Rate of $20.21 per $1,000. There will be five propositions on the ballot. #1 is the budget, #2 is authorization to establish a bus purchase Reserve Fund, #3 is authorization to acquire a 2020 Chevy Traverse LS AWD at an estimated maximum aggregate cost of $27,505 to be funded by unassigned, unappropriated fund balance and expend up to that amount, #4 is authorization to acquire a 2015 John Deere 524K Wheel Loader at an estimated maximum aggregate cost of $65,000 to be funded by unassigned, unappropriated fund balance and expend up to such amount, #5 is request to establish a budget sum of $592,437 annually for the maintenance of the Newark Public Library. Candidates for Newark Public Library Board of Trustees seats are: Susan Oberdorf and Joe Nicosia.

Three candidates are running for Board of Education seats: John Addyman, Russell Harris, and Jim Miranda.

NORTH ROSE-WOLCOTT

At North Rose Wolcott, the 2020-21 budget will be $31,749,458, which is up 1.05% from the 2019-2020 budget. The tax levy is $9,928,934.

The tax rate is not possible to give as an actual projection, as rates are based on total assessments that are not available to us at this time,” said NR-W Assistant Superintendent Bob Magin, “If total true assessments remained unchanged from the previous year, a 1.9% increase in the tax levy would equate to a 1.9% increase in the true value tax rate. That scenario would raise our rate from $14.65 to $14.93.”

There are 3 propositions on the ballot: #1 is the budget, #2 is school bus purchase in the amount of $545,826.36 from the District’s existing School Bus Reserve Funds, Proposition #3 is the annual appropriation for Wolcott Public Library and Rose Free Library. Shall the annual sum collected by the North Rose–Wolcott Central School District as required by New York State Education and Municipal laws for the 2020-21 operating budgets of the Wolcott Public Library and the Rose Free Library, as determined by both Library Boards of Trustees, be increased by $16,000.00 to the total sum of $173,100.00 annually to be allocated in the amounts of $117,000 to the Wolcott Public Library and $56,100.00 to the Rose Free Library.

Tina Reed is running for a School Board seat.

PALMYRA-MACEDON

The Palmyra-Macedon budget for 2020-21 is $42,008.00, up $1,543,000 from last year. The tax levy amount will be $19,760.00 (up 2.1% from 2019-2020), with an anticipated tax rate of $26.10 per $1,000 in assessed value. The propositions are: #1 – Budget, and #2: Proposing an expenditure of $265,000 from the Bus Purchase Fund for the purchase of school buses.

Running for School Board seats are: Laura Arrington, Susan Herendeen, and Sherry Lambert. There are 3 full term seats to be filled.

WILLIAMSON:

In Williamson, the budget for 2020-21 will be $24,630,729, up 1.1% from last year. The anticipated tax rate will be $25.41 per $1,000 assessed value (before STAR). The Tax Levy is $10,578,335. There are two propositions: #1 is the budget, #2 is purchase of school buses – acquisition of two 25-passenger school buses at estimated maximum cots of $131,500 each; all at an estimated maximum aggregate cost of $395,000, less trade-in value, if any, and to appropriate and expend from the existing bus purchase reserve fund $125,000 for such costs.

Two seats are open for School Board. Candidates are: Holli Casanzio, Angela DeFisher (incumbent), Geoffrey Governor,

SODUS:

The 2020-21 budget is $28,066,482 up $9,505 from last year. The Tax levy is $9,060,314 and the expected Tax rate is anticipated as $20.52 per $1,000 in assessment.

Propositions to be voted on are: Budget, and Authorization to purchase buses. “ Shall the Board of Education be authorized to expend from the Bus Purchase Reserve Fund an amount not to exceed $350,000 in the 2020-2021 fiscal year for the purpose of purchasing buses for student transportation?”

Candidates running for 4 Board of Education seats are: Alden Akins, Tony Cincinello, Roy Pickering, Laura Steffler-Alampi, and Sarah Williams.

RED CREEK:

In Red Creek the 2020-21 budget is $23,098,448. The tax levy amount is $4,583,064, and the tax rate is expected to be a very tentative $14.07 per $1,000 in assessment. There will be four propositions: 1 – Budget, 2 – School Bus Purchase, 3 – Capital Reserve for Bus, 4 – Support of Red Creek Free Library. The candidates running for school board are: (2 seats open) Bradford H. Dates, and Brian L. Nodine.

WAYNE CENTRAL:

The 2020-21 budget amount is $47,340,010, which is up $129,470 or 0.27%. The Tax Levy is $23,924,392. The projected Tax Rate is $20.05 (warrant isn’t approved until August).

Wayne has several Propositions. #1 is the Budget, #2 is Bus Purchase from Bus Reserve (2 large, 4 small and 2 transport vehicles at maximum cost of $580,000) and #3 Creation of new Bus Purchase Capital Reserve with Authorization of $6,500,000, 10-year term.

Candidates for three School Board seats are Connie DiNicola, Steve Gallaher, James Showman.

PLEASE NOTE: If you have not

received your Absentee Ballot,

call your school district.

As always, we will post results on WayneTimes.com and in the following week’s print edition.