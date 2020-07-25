Building wall collapses in Lyons

A fire call came in on Thursday, July 23 at 9:47 a.m., according to Lyons Code Enforcement Officer Richard Bogan. The back of the building at 50 Canal Street had collapsed.

The structure, currently owned by Marc Speary of Ontario, and previously housing many different businesses, including a dry cleaning business, was in the midst of a renovation plan.

Speary, who has owned the building space for about 3 years after purchasing it through an auction, had been working with engineers and with Bogan for some time. He also has been renovating a home that he purchased after a fire gutted it on Sisson Street. Speary is a painter by trade, and works on his renovation projects as time allows.

Bogan noted that on Friday morning, he and the owner were meeting with a structural engineer to assess the situation. If the engineer deems the building safe, Speary can continue on his project. If not, the building will be condemned and will have to be torn down. NOTE: The engineer who looked at the building on Friday could not certify it as stable.