Bus driver notices fire, Police Investigator enters house and wakes sleeping resident

A Williamson School bus driver happened to be driving by at just the right moment and noticed smoke coming from under the front porch at 3857 Shepherd Road in the Town of Williamson on Friday (5/18) and a call was made to 911.

Luckily, State Police Investigator, RobertKlinkman was just two minutes away when the call came in and rushed to the scene. “A car was parked in front of thehouse and I told the people to move it for the fire engines. I parked my car in the driveway across the street and asked the neighbors if they knew if anybody was in there. They didn’t know, so I began banging on the door, then on the garage door. Luckily the smoke wasblowing the other way. I walked around and found a door unlocked and yelled