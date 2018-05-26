Breaking/Featured
Bus driver notices fire, Police Investigator enters house and wakes sleeping resident
A Williamson School bus driver happened to be driving by at just the right moment and noticed smoke coming from under the front porch at 3857 Shepherd Road in the Town of Williamson on Friday (5/18) and a call was made to 911.
Luckily, State Police Investigator, RobertKlinkman was just two minutes away when the call came in and rushed to the scene. “A car was parked in front of thehouse and I told the people to move it for the fire engines. I parked my car in the driveway across the street and asked the neighbors if they knew if anybody was in there. They didn’t know, so I began banging on the door, then on the garage door. Luckily the smoke wasblowing the other way. I walked around and found a door unlocked and yelled
‘State Police’ and noticed the TV on. I looked around and saw a bedroom door closed, banged on it and yelled ‘State Police’. A man, later identified as Austin Bowman, answered “Are you kidding me. I gotta get dressed.”
Klinkman exited the same way he came in, thinking the man was following. The Investigator discovered the man exited through the garage safely.
According to Pultneyville Fire Chief, Kurt Cronin, the fire started under the front porch area and “It progressed extremely rapidly due to the breeze, up and under the roof.” He stated that the house was a total loss, but at least nobody was hurt.