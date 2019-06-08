Businesses helping to build a bigger, stronger, more vibrant Newark

New buildings, new beginnings – Newark is growing.

“We began to notice that in the last three years, all of the applications we have received for building and relocation in Newark are progressing now,” said a delighted Newark Village Mayor Jonathan Taylor.

“Developers and investors are looking at Newark and making the decision that now if the time and Newark is the place. The investments have been an unprecedented boost for Newark’s ecomony and our community.

He noted projects such as: the new Marshall Exteriors Design Center in the old Rite Aid building on Route 31, the IEC relocation to Silver Hills Techology Park, the former St. Michael’s school renovation, which will now be the consolidated home of V Technical Textiles, the new Byrne Dairy site on Route 31 at the old Roosevelt School and the Erie Landing shops at Arc Wayne. Last week, it was also announced that the old Newark Greenhouse would be the home of Pharmco Hemp products grow facility. On Friday, morning, a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated the opening of Marshall Exteriors Design Center at their brand new 6,000 square ft. site.

The local roofing and home remodeling company opened its second location in a renovated building which previously housed Rite Aid ( vacant since 2015.) Their current business location, on West Shore Boulevard will become their production facility.

On hand to promote and welcome new jobs and a bright new presence in the Village of Newark, were members of the Chamber of Commerce, LNB Bank, the staff and vendors of Marshall Exteriors and other local officials.

“I am certainly excited for the investment in Newark and Wayne County,” said former Assemblyman Bob Oaks at the opening. “Congrats to the Marshall team. I am thrilled that we now have a “window” into Newark. It is quite a presence,” he added.

“There is a real vibrance now in Newark with Marshall Exteriors’ new facility, and with IEC’s relocation plans in Silver Hills Techology Park to be completed this year,” stated Oaks.

“The local schools, Chamber of Commerce, and local banks are also be benefitting from our economy,” said Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor.

“We’re thrilled to see another local business expand,” said the mayor. “Marshall Exteriors could have easily looked for a location outside of our community, but instead they chose to stay here, and to bring new life to an empty building. We wish them the best as they grow.”

In keeping with its commitment to the community, Marshall’s Grand Opening celebrations also included presenting checks to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital Auxiliary ($1500) and the Planning Committee for the Laurel House Comfort Care home’s upcoming Gala Fundraiser. ($1200). Also benefiting will be the Project Graduation at Newark High School, which receive the proceeds from the food served during the Open House, and the 50/50 raffle will benefit Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

“We are excited for this next chapter,” said owner Adam Olschewske .

In other great Newark news, IEC, the electronics manufacturer will move its operations to Silver Hill Technology Park, two miles south of its current location. They held a ground breaking ceremony last week. The company had previously considered moving out of state. The new plant will be 150,000 square feet and will be able to add as many as 362 new jobs. The relocation is estimated to cost $22 million. Those costs will be paid for through various grants.

At the site of old Roosevelt School (another long vacant building) on Route 31 a brand new site for Byrne Dairy is emerging. Gas pump structures and the building are progressing well.

Two weeks ago, the Village of Newark also announced that the former Jackson and Perkins Rose Gardens in Newark had been purchased by the Honest Pharm Company out of Colorado who plans on using the massive growing facility to produce hemp products including seeds and byproducts for other farms. The will invest $7,000,000 into updating the facility and bringing on staff to run day-to-day operations. They say within the first few years there should be between 60-80 new job coming to Newark.