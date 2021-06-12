Busy week for Sheriff’s Office investigating Arcadia homicide and Lyons shooting

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the investigation into a Homicide that occurred at House’s Motel located at 5380 State Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia on Monday (6/7) at 5:14 p.m.

Deputies were called to the scene to check the welfare of an individual that lived in one of the apartments at House’s Motel. Upon investigation Deputies located an individual that was deceased inside the apartment. On Friday afternoon (6/11) the man was identified as Torey S. Mathis, age 52. Mathis is known to police with a criminal record going back years, including Driving While Intoxicated, Probation Violations and his last arrest in January for Criminal Tampering.

The investigation into Mathis’ death is ongoing and anyone with information on his whereabouts leading up to the incident, or who may have seen him before the incident, is encouraged to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 315-946-9711.



The Wayne County Office of Sheriff also investigated a shooting that took place at the Iroquois Hotel, 14 Franklin Street in Lyons on Wednesday, June 9th, at 11:09 p.m.

The victim was administered first aid by arriving deputies and they continued to do chest compressions until the arrival of the Lyons Town Ambulance and Wayne County ALS Members. The victim was then transported by Lyons Ambulance to a landing zone at Newark Wayne Hospital, then to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted in the investigation by members of the New York State Police. The victim is still at Strong Memorial Hospital, their name is not being released at this point as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff at 315-946-9711.