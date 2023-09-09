Busy Weekend of Family Events in Wayne County

There is no excuse for you and your family to sit home this weekend....you just need to pick a major event, or try them both

Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10: The Macedon Center Lumberjack Festival features Professional Lumberjacks from all over the United States and Canada come to compete in ax throwing, hot saw, two-man crosscut, springboard and so much more. Other attractions: Lumberjack Pancake Breakfast, craft and collectables sales, Commercial Exhibits and Demos, petting zoo & pony rides for the kids. Come enjoy a weekend of great food, crafts, exciting competitions and cheer on your favorite Lumberjack! Location: Macedon Center Firemans Field, 2481 Canandaigua Rd, Macedon, NY 14502, Time: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Admission 5 & Under Free 6-14 $1.00 Adults $4.00 Senior Citizens (60+) $3.00. Come early for the Lumberjack Breakfast 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pancakes, eggs, sausage, home fries, juice & coffee

On behalf of the Newark Rotary Club, all are invited to the Newark Rotary Family Fest, Saturday, September 9, 2023 (1 day only) 11:00 AM til 8:00 PM at the Newark Firemen’s Field, 100 Barker Parkway, Newark, NY. There will be Food Trucks, Live Entertainment: Nate Michaels from 12:00 to 3:00 PM and the Dean’s List from 4:00 to closing. Check out the Arts and Craft Vendors, and the Beer and Wine Tent. Various games for the children as well as the young-at-heart. NO ADMISSION FEE!!! Come and enjoy music, fellowship, food, etc. But don’t miss the silent auction so bring cash or your credit card for great deals.

NEXT WEEKEND...rest up for Palmyra’s Canaltown Days. The 54th Annual Palmyra Canaltown Days is coming: September 16 from 10-6 and September 17 from 10-4. Visit Palmyra’s Canaltown Days and see why Palmyra is known as the “Queen of the Canal Towns”. Events happen on Main Street (Rt. 31) in the Village of Palmyra in Wayne County. Feauturing food, live music, crafts, market square, Grand Parade (Saturday) 5K run/walk (Sunday), canal walks, annual car show (Saturday with Sunday rain date), historic museum tours, art show, horse drawn wagon rides, pony rides, and more! Parking and attendance at the event are FREE. NO PETS! Parking is available at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, West Foster Street. Special accommodation parking available on Canandaigua Street (route 21), east side from Main Street (route 31) to Jackson Street. Free shuttle service is available days between the Fairgrounds and the Main Street activities. 7 AM to 8:00 PM on Saturday and 7 AM to 5:30 PM Sunday.