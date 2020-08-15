Butler man steals vehicle, deals with drug dealer, who then steals the stolen vehicle

It all began when Adam R. Kendt, age 35, of 3648 Route 89 in the Town of Butler asked to borrow his 70 year-old roommate’s vehicle on Sunday (8/9) morning.

When the roommate reportedly said no, Kendt reportedly just grabbed the keys to the vehicle he had used several times before, along with $40 in cash. Kendt later admitted he was going to put $10 of gas in the vehicle and allegedly was going to use the rest of the money to buy drugs.

On his way to Monroe County, police believe a known crack addict out of Arrowbend Drive in Williamson joined Kendt. They drove to a location in Rochester, where they had allegedly agreed to meet the drug dealer. It is there where police believe a Roberto Santos, tricked Kendt by telling him the drugs he wanted were in a nearby bush. Santos then jumped into the vehicle and drove to a gas/convenience store on Spencerport Road in the Town of Gates.

A Gates Police Officer was responding to a report of an erratic driver that had pulled into the gas station.

Unbeknownst to the officer, the store had just been robbed on Sunday (8/9) at 12:30 p.m. Santos reportedly physically assaulted the store clerk and then stole cash and cigarettes.

Running out of the store Santos jumped into the stolen car taken from Kendt and took off.

The responding Gates Police Officer saw the car pull out of the gas station and a high speed chase ensued. Thinking it was only a case of an erratic driver, the chase was called off.

At just about the same time, the report of the robbery at the Gates gas station/ convenience store was broadcast and the nearby Greece Police spotted the car. Another high speed chase lasting over half an hour ensued into Rochester, where other police agencies responded.

Santos crashed and totalled the stolen car he had stolen from Kendt on Dewey Avenue in the City of Rochester and entered a nearby residence, where no one at home at the time. The house surrounded, Santos was taken into custody a short time later.

The Gates Police later announced the arrest of Santos, for Robbery in the Second Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle and numerous traffic violations. Santos is a six-time convicted felon.

The vehicle Santos was driving was reported stolen was indeed the same car taken from Wayne County.

State Troopers out of Wolcott arrested Kendt for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree and No License.

Kendt was released on appearance tickets for Butler Town Court to appear September 9th.

Kendt was then questioned by investigators out of the Town of Gates, but no other charges were filed against him.